The Acclaimed Confront The Gunn Club at AEW Rampage: Fyter Fest

The wrestling world had its collective heart broken last week when Billy Gunn turned on The Acclaimed on AEW Dynamite, ensuring that the phrase "scissor me, Daddy Ass" would never be heard again on AEW television. Well… almost. We heard it one last time last night on AEW Rampage when The Acclaimed came out to confront The Gunn Club at Fyter Fest Week 1. Seeing that The Acclaimed wanted to settle things with their fists, Gunn tried to convince them to give the crowd what they wanted one more time and then go their separate ways. Naturally, things didn't go as he hoped.

If you said six months ago that arguably the most entertaining feud in pro wrestling would involve the emotional fallout of Billy Gunn siding with his large adult sons after making them jealous for weeks by "scissoring" with a rival tag team, we'd have called you crazy. For one thing, why are you sharing your unsolicited predictions for wrestling feuds six months in the future? And besides that, it would just seem highly unlikely. But we would have been so wrong. So wrong.

Other highlights from AEW Rampage: Fyter Fest Week 1 included the setup for an ROH Championship match at Death Before Dishonor, detailed here. And there's a promo by Miro that everyone has been talking about.

You can watch more highlights from AEW Rampage below:

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, Rampage, recaps, wrestling