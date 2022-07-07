Billy Gunn Turns on The Acclaimed on AEW Dynamite

The phrase "scissor me Daddy Ass" will never be heard on AEW Dynamite again, and the world is a much sadder place. Last night on AEW Dynamite, Billy Gunn turned on The Acclaimed, joining with his sons to assault their former teammates following an eight-man tag match victory. The Acclaimed and The Gunn Club faced Ruffin It and Fuego Del Sol, and things got off to a bad start when the Ass Boys interrupted Max Caster's entrance rap.

Things only got worse from there, as the two tag teams were unable to function as a unit during the match, even though they did manage to pick up the victory. But it was after the match when things fell apart, as Gunn initially shoved his own sons away from The Acclaimed, who he seemed to favor in recent weeks. But then he turned around and joined the assault. The saddest moment was when a beaten-down Anthony Bowens put up his fingers for a scissor from Gunn, only to receive a clothesline instead.

Colten Gunn took to Twitter to gloat about the events:

the whole gunn club was walking around the airport this morning with alot more pep in their step and i realized it's because we aren't carrying two ppl on our backs anymore — colten gunn (@coltengunn) July 7, 2022 Show Full Tweet

On the bright side, this cements the face turn for The Acclaimed, who have been getting cheered for months anyway. And that turn will continue with a feud between The Acclaimed and the Gunn Club in the coming weeks. As for The Gunn Club, taking away the greatest entrance in sports entertainment today has cemented their status as mega-heels. While we understand this had to happen and that all good things must come to an end, we'll still miss Anthony Bowens getting a scissor from Daddy Ass, though we'll cherish those moments forever.

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, dynamite, recaps, wrestling