ROH: Death Before Dishonor – Updated Card, Honor Club Changes

This week's episode of AEW Rampage, Fyter Fest Week 1, added an ROH Championship match to the upcoming Death Before Dishonor PPV. Claudio Castagnoli will challenge Jonathan Gresham for the top title in the fifth title match planned for the show. The matchup came about after Gresham successfully defended the belt against Lee Moriarity on AEW Rampage on Friday. After the match, Gresham and manager Tully Blanchard were interrupted by Castagnoli, setting up the match.

ROH soon made things official with a press release:

Ring of Honor will storm into Lowell, Mass., with one of the hottest pay-per-view events, ROH: Death Before Dishonor. Featuring world-class talent in electifying championship bouts, Death Before Dishonor will stream live from the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell on Saturday, July 23, at 8 p.m. ET in the U.S. on Bleacher Report and all major cable/satellite TV providers for $39.99. International fans can access the event via FITE and PPV.com. Fans can pre-order the event on Bleacher Report here. Tickets to the live event can be purchased here, and at the box office at the Tsongas Center. Tickets start at $29, plus fees. The current matchups for Death Before Dishonor include: ROH World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Claudio Castagnoli

ROH World TV Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Jay Lethal

ROH Pure Championship Match: Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia

ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. The Briscoes * 2 out of 3 falls *

ROH Women's World Championship Match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Serena Deeb Additional matches will be announced in the days leading up to next Saturday.

In addition, ROH announced changes coming to the Honor Club subscription service that offered fans discounts and access to streaming events.

Ring of Honor is also currently revamping its HonorClub program with enhanced elements and functionality. During this ongoing transformation, there will be a pause on accepting new memberships. Current memberships (as of July 16, 2022), will be extended at no additional cost until the refreshed HonorClub platform is launched in early fall 2022. Fans will be able to subscribe to HonorClub for a monthly fee of $9.99. New HonorClub content will become available 60 days after the events happen live. Sign up here to be notified of all updates and announcements related to HonorClub. Note that any refund requests by current members will be compensated with a $10 ShopHonor/PWTees credit for every month remaining on the subscription. For questions or additional information, please email help@rohwrestling.com.

Bleeding Cool will have coverage of ROH Death Before Dishonor, including updates as more matches are added to the card in the next week. The show will be the second since Tony Khan purchased the company, but the first without a major WWE event bringing fans into the region it's taking place in. The event isn't sold out yet, but is currently doing better numbers than a typical ROH event before the sale. The last PPV also had the highest buys the company achieved in a long time. Can they pull it off again? That remains to be seen.