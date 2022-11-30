The Acolyte Star Dafne Keen on What Makes Prequel Series Unique

Earlier this month, we got word that production was underway on Disney+, Lucasfilm, and series creator, showrunner & executive producer Leslye Headland's (Russian Doll) The Acolyte. In addition, the cast was officially introduced, and a behind-the-scenes image & series overview was released. Now, series star Dafne Keen has a few things to share about the "Star Wars" universe series. Checking in with Tech Radar in support of the upcoming third season of HBO's His Dark Materials, Keen made it clear that the project is unlike any that fans have experienced before over the years. "I can tease that it's a prequel!" Keen joked before offering clarity on precisely what that meant. "No, I mean, as you know, it's set 100 years before the prequel movies, and it's kind of an explanation of how the Sith infiltrated the Jedi. It's a Sith-led story, which has never been done before," Keen added. "It's been really fun to film – the cast is amazing, and the director and crew are just lovely. The whole experience is wonderful, and I'm already excited for people to see it."

The upcoming "Star Wars Original" series cast includes Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Manny Jacinto (Nine Perfect Strangers), Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Rebecca Henderson (Inventing Anna), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), Dean-Charles Chapman (1917), and Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix). Here's a look at how things were going early on behind the scenes (with Headland also directing the series pilot), along with a series overview for The Acolyte:

Lucasfilm & Disney+'s The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated." Along with Headland, Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef will executive produce (with Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson set to produce). For more information on the High Republic and more about the "Star Wars" universe, head on over to the franchise's main hub.