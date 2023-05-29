The Always Sunny Podcast: Dee/Mac/Chase Utley Letter Scene Greatness The Always Sunny Podcast examines S05E06 "The World Series Defense," including a look at that classic Dee/Mac/Chase Utley letter scene.

If you're a fan of the long-running, record-setting series, then you know that there's a lot to be excited about when it comes to the 16th season of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. And one of those reasons was something we were clued in on back in February, and we now know will (might?) be going down in S16E03 "The Gang Gets Cursed." Yup, that's right… it looks like Mac (McElhenney) will be getting that game of catch with Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Second Baseman Chase Utley. McElhenney posted a brief Instagram Stories video showing the outside of his trailer… followed by a look outside of a trailer with the name "Chase Utley" on the door, with the text, "Should be a real home run" (along with what we're sure is supposed to represent stickers).

After learning of Mac's love for Utley back in S05E06 "The World Series Defense" via a letter that Dee (Olson) was supposed to deliver to him (with Olson's reading of Mac's letter our favorite "Always Sunny" of all time), it would be in S06E11 where Dennis (Howerton) would prove the depths of his cruelty by sending Mac an image of himself posing with a certain all-star athlete at a celebrity event (after a game of catch, no less). Yup. It was Utley. Thankfully, the real-life story of Utley and McElhenney had a happy ending back in June 2019. And now, it looks like the on-screen story could have one, too. So what better time for Howerton, Day & Megan Ganz to take a look at the classic Season 5 episode during this week's episode of The Always Sunny Podcast?

Beginning at the 32:55 mark, Day shifts the topic to the scene when we learn of Mac's fascination with Utley through a letter that Mac wrote to Utley – and Dee reads out loud in what has proven to be our favorite scene in a sea of favorite scenes. Ganz asks how Utley came into play – was it McElhenney manifesting his real-life fascination for the player? While it would've made a great story, that wasn't the case – Day said he was chosen because of who he was as a player and being a good-looking dude. And that's when the talk shifts to Olson's Dee reading Mac's letter. Day points out how much he appreciated the "Me, neither" line – denoting that Mac was answering for Utley. Howerton adds that it seems pretty clear that Mac's proud of that letter and sees nothing creepy about it – explaining why Mac was perfectly fine with Dee reading it aloud. Day and Ganz also highlight how Mac reacts to the "speed" line that Dee reads out loud, and they're so right – there's such a silly cockiness to it that screams, "c'mon, you know it's true."

Here's a look back at the most recently-released official teaser for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16, followed by an updated rundown of what we know about the season so far:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Episode 1 "The Gang Inflates": Dennis and Mac get into inflatable furniture to deal with the economy's inflation, while Dee tries to find a place to crash after being evicted by her greedy landlord and Charlie wants to pitch Frank his crypto/online investment idea. And in this inflation episode, everything gets bigger – Dee's desperation, Mac's lips, and even Charlie's apartment! Written by Nina Pedrad and directed by Heath Cullens.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Episode 2 "Frank Shoots Every Member of the Gang": After Frank shoots Dennis and Dee, they resolve to take Frank's gun away. Mac and Charlie go on a road trip with their moms to get their inheritances — for Mac, it's letters written by his grandfather which have fallen into his Uncle Donald's hands, while for Charlie, it's a jar of teeth that is now in the hands of his sisters, Bunny and Candy. Written by Davis Kop and directed by Richie Keen.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Episode 3 "The Gang Gets Cursed": The Gang's going to be on Bar Rescue, but a series of bad omens leads them to believe they are all cursed. They set off to undo the curses and make amends to the people/things they've wronged. While Mac, who's on a run of good luck, meets Chase Utley and invites him for a catch.

Written by David Hornsby and directed by Richie Keen.

In addition, future episodes include S16E04 "Frank vs. Russia," S16E05 "Celebrity Booze: The Ultimate Cash Grab," S16E06 "Risk E. Rat's Pizza and Amusement Center," S16E07 "Dennis Takes a Mental Health Day," and S16E08 "The Gang Goes Bowling." Now, here's a look back at the official trailer and season overview:

The Gang is ripping straight from the headlines – Inflation, US-Russian relations, mental health, gender equality, injury liability, gun control, and… celebrity-branded products. But here's a headline for you: "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Returns for Sweet Season 16!" But there's nothing sweet about them as Ronald "Mac" MacDonald (Rob McElhenney), Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day), Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton), Dee Reynolds (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito) yearn for the past as they attempt to survive in 2023. This year alone, Mac battles with allergies and long-distance dating, Charlie takes on his long-forgotten sisters, Dee fights for rent control and women's athletics, Frank wrestles for his gun, and Dennis struggles to improve his mental health. At the end of the day, they're navigating 2023 with 16 years of baggage as a few figures from their past rear their heads.

