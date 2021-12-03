The Always Sunny Podcast Went Wild Card, B****es! Drops New Episode

After one helluva two-episode season opener for FXX's Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia earlier this week (check out our review here), we thought we would be coasting into the weekend relatively Paddy's free. But then Day, Howerton & McElehenney went "wild card" and dropped a new episode of The Always Sunny Podcast. Having covered "The Gang Gets Racist" (review), "Charlie Wants An Abortion" (review), "Underage Drinking: A National Concern" (review), and "Charlie Has Cancer" (review), we were getting ready to review "Gun Fever" when we saw a new episode online (with social media confirming the release). This time around, it's S01E06"The Gang Finds a Dead Guy" (directed by Dan Attias, with story by Day & McElhenney and teleplay from McElhenney), where a dead body in the bar leads to a rivalry between Dennis and Mac for the deceased's granddaughter while Charlie learns that Dennis and Dee's less-than-pleasant grandfather had a very active life during WWII. On the German side.

So here's a look at the promo for today's surprise episode drop, followed by a response from McElhenney. Trust me, it will all make sense in a minute or two:

Though McElhenney would like to make it clear that the promo released for the new episode does not portray him in an accurate light… kinda? "This [The Always Sunny Podcast] promo was edited to make me seem unhinged. And while I won't deny that the end results in the anecdote were childish, the events that lead up to the smashing would have driven anyone* to do the same amount of smashing," he wrote in his defense (with the asterisk denoting "any child"):

This @TheSunnyPodcast promo was edited to make me seem unhinged. And while I won't deny that the end results in the anecdote were childish, the events that lead up to the smashing would have driven anyone* to do the same amount of smashing. *any child pic.twitter.com/oh3NVMNzZj — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) December 3, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Now here's a listen to the next episode of the podcast series, as the trio take a look at S01E06 "The Gang Finds a Dead Guy" (and cover about 27 other topics, we're sure):

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>