The Americas Episode 8 Explores "The Caribbean": Our Preview Guide

Narrated by Tom Hanks and with music by Oscar and Grammy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer, NBC's The Americas highlights the world's great supercontinent. Continuing this weekend with its eighth chapter, the stunning 10-part event series showcases the wonders, secrets, and fragilities of the world's great supercontinent. For the first time, the Americas stars in its own incomparable series, using cutting-edge technology to uncover never-before-seen behavior and highlight the extraordinary, untold wildlife stories that will deeply connect with millions around the world. Five years in the making and filmed over 180 expeditions, this groundbreaking series reveals the spectacular landscapes of Earth's most varied landmass – the only one to stretch between both poles. NBC's The Americas' unprecedented scale and ambition delivers remarkable world firsts: new species, new intimate courtship, dramatic deep-sea hunting, and some of nature's strangest stories – even a frog that seems to defy death every day.
With the eighth episode hitting tonight, check out our preview guide for "The Caribbean," including an overview, image gallery, and behind-the-scenes looks at last week's episode. In addition, we also have a special treat – the official trailer for NBC's The Making of "The Americas," a behind-the-scenes look at how the epic televised adventure came to life that's set to air on Sunday, April 20th at 8 pm ET/PT. Hanks and the crew will reveal perils and breakthroughs behind the lens of this milestone nature series — trekking through corrosive waters 14,000 feet up in the Andes to film flamingos, weathering Amazonian lightning storms, forging bonds between a wild puma and its longtime cameraman, and pioneering cinematography from cameras mounted on the back of a whale. The special will explore the dedication, fieldcraft, humor, heart, and innovation that came together to create one of the most ambitious wildlife series ever produced – and for a better look, check out the official trailer above.
The Americas: A Look at Episode 8: "The Caribbean"
The Americas Season 1 Episode 8: "The Caribbean" – The Caribbean, where sailfish hunt with speed, sperm whales dive for squid, and millions of red crabs migrate to the sea; hummingbirds defend territories post-hurricane, and on nearby islands, capuchin monkeys use tools to survive. Here's a look at NBC's trailer for The Making of "The Americas," followed by a preview of tonight's chapter and Hanks offering some insights into last week's episode, S01E07: "The Andes":
Episode 108 — Pictured: The Caribbean's reefs are at risk of bleaching and overfishing, but near pristine ones still exist like this one in Bonaire, Leeward Antilles. — (Photo by: Jurien Wiss/BBC Studios)
Episode 108 — Pictured: Sandbanks and islands of the Bahamas archipelago, Caribbean Sea, Atlantic Ocean. — (Photo by: Juan Carlos Munoz / naturepl.com/ BBC Studios)
Episode 108 — Pictured: A family of Sperm whales (Physeter macrocephalus) sleeping together. Dominica, Caribbean Sea, Atlantic Ocean. — (Photo by: Franco Banfi / naturepl.com / BBC Studios)
Episode 108 — Pictured: A Cuban red land crab (Gecarcinus ruricola) dodges cars on her migration to the sea to lay her eggs. Cuba.– (Photo by: Irene Mendez Cruz / BBC Studios)
Episode 108 — Pictured: Lemon shark pup (Negaprion brevirostris). They spend the first months of their lives in the relative safety of the mangroves. The Bahamas. — (Photo by: Jillian Morris / BBC Studios)
Episode 108 — Pictured: Young lemon sharks (Negaprion brevirostris) stick together in the mangroves, for safety and by doing so also learn how to hunt from watching each other. The Bahamas. — (Photo by: Jillian Morris / BBC Studios)
Episode 108 — Pictured: Lemon shark juvenile (Negaprion brevirostris) trying to feed on the leaves of a red mangrove (Rhizophora mangle). As pups, these sharks must learn to hunt and sometimes make mistakes. Eleuthera, Bahamas, Atlantic Ocean. — (Photo by: Shane Gross / naturepl.com / BBC Studios)
Episode 108 — Pictured: A male Purple-throated carib (Eulampis jugularis) feeding on heliconia caribea plants, Dominica, Caribbean. — (Photo by: Irene Mendez Cruz / BBC Studios)
Episode 108 — Pictured: A sailfish (Istiophorus platypterus) hunts down a shoal of spanish sardines (Sardinella aurita). Isla Mujeres, Mexico. — (Photo by: Shawn Heinrichs / BBC Studios)
Episode 108 — Pictured: A group of sailfish (Istiophorus platypterus) hunt down a shoal of spanish sardines (Sardinella aurita). Isla Mujeres, Mexico. — (Photo by: Shawn Heinrichs / BBC Studios)
Episode 108 — Pictured: A family of sperm whales (Physeter macrocephalus) socialise before a deep dive. Caribbean sea off the coast of Dominica. — (Photo by: Shawn Heinrichs / BBC Studios)
"The Caribbean" Episode 108 — Pictured: A male Purple-throated carib (Eulampis jugularis ) defending Heliconia caribea plants in his territory, Dominica, The Caribbean — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Caribbean" Episode 108 — Pictured: A family of sperm whales, (Physeter macrocephalus ) asleep off the island of Dominica, The Caribbean. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Caribbean" Episode 108 — Pictured: A deserted tropical beach in the Americas. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Caribbean" Episode 108 — Pictured: Aerial view of the Exumas, The Bahamas, Atlantic Ocean. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Caribbean" Episode 108 — Pictured: A white-faced Capuchin (Cebus capucinus imitator) uses stones as a tool to break open Almendra nuts. Panama. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Caribbean" Episode 108 — Pictured: A white-faced Capuchin (Cebus capucinus imitator ) eats an Almendra nut. Panama. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Caribbean" Episode 108 — Pictured: The wreck of RMS Rhone, sunk in a hurricane in 1867. British Virgin islands, The The Caribbean Sea, Atlantic Ocean. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Caribbean" Episode 108 — Pictured: An Atlantic sailfish (Istiophorus platypterus) cruises the open ocean looking for its sardine prey, Isla Mujeres, Mexico. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Caribbean" Episode 108 — Pictured: Scientists fit suction tags to adult sperm whales (Physeter macrocephalus) during the filming for The Americas. The The Caribbean sea, off the coast of Dominica, the Atlantic Ocean. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Caribbean" Episode 108 — Pictured: A sperm whale's (Physeter macrocephalus) view just before she dives. The The Caribbean sea, off the coast of Dominica, the Atlantic Ocean. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Caribbean" Episode 108 — Pictured: A young sperm whale calf (Physeter macrocephalus) waits at the surface whilst its Mom hunts in the depths below. The The Caribbean sea, off the coast of Dominica, the Atlantic Ocean. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Caribbean" Episode 108 — Pictured: Rainforested hills of the island of Dominica. Dominica, the The Caribbean. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Caribbean" Episode 108 — Pictured: An aerial view of paradise at the heart of the American tropics. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Caribbean" Episode 108 — Pictured: In the Bahamas, Young lemon sharks (Negaprion brevirostris) stick together for safety and to fast track learning to hunt. The Bahamas. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Caribbean" Episode 108 — Pictured: A young lemon shark (Negaprion brevirostris) practices their biting technique on leaves in the mangroves. The Bahamas. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Caribbean" Episode 108 — Pictured: A pregnant lemon shark (Negaprion brevirostris) searches for a suitable place to give birth close to the mangroves where her pups will spend their first few months. Bimini, Bahamas. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Caribbean" Episode 108 — Pictured: A red land crab (Gecarcinus ruricola) emerges to start an epic 6 mile migration to the sea to lay her eggs. Cuba. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Caribbean" Episode 108 — Pictured: In Cuba up to 10 million land crabs (Gecarcinus ruricola) migrate 6 miles to lay their eggs in the The Caribbean sea. Cuba. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Caribbean" Episode 108 — Pictured: Migrating red land crabs (Gecarcinus ruricola) dodge trafffic to reach the sea and lay their eggs. Cuba. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Caribbean" Episode 108 — Pictured: A desert island at the heart of the Americas. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Caribbean" Episode 108 — Pictured: Real data from Hurricane Maria of 2017, was used to recreate its track across 'The Americas' world. Every year Up to 6 hurricanes make landfall in the The Caribbean, with devastating consequences. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Caribbean" Episode 108 — Pictured: A male Purple-throated carib (Eulampis jugularis) Dominica, The Caribbean. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Caribbean" Episode 108 — Pictured: A white-faced capuchin (Cebus capucinus imitator) eating Almendra nuts, Panama. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Caribbean" Episode 108 — Pictured: A male Purple-throated carib (Eulampis jugularis) displaying to a female. Dominica, The Caribbean. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
NBC's The Americas is executive produced by renowned Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning wildlife producer Mike Gunton (Life, Planet Earth II, Dynasties) for BBC Studios Natural History Unit, the best-known and most respected producers of natural history content in the world, in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group.