Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll
The Apothecary Diaries & More: Crunchyroll Blu-Ray Lineup (Jan. 2025)
Crunchyroll is bringing The Apothecary Diaries, Horiyama: The Missing Pieces, and more to their Blu-Ray box set releases in January 2025.
Crunchyroll has the best remedy to ring in the New Year with The Apothecary Diaries Season 1 Part 1, arriving on Blu-ray™ on January 28, 2025. Fans excited for the release can expect an elixir of special features, including 12 mini-episodes featuring Maomao and Jinshi that have never officially been subtitled until now. Those looking to warm up their hearts from cold this winter can also look forward to the Crunchyroll Anime Awards winner for Best Romance Anime, Horimiya: The Missing Pieces, with a Blu-ray and DVD combo set on January 21, 2025. This collection of episodic stories completes the romantic tale between Kyouko Hori and Izumi Miyamura and will be packaged together with several physical character art cards created by character designer and chief animation director Haruko Iizuka. Also coming to Blu-ray this January from Crunchyroll will be Dead Mount Death Play Part 2, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic, Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I'm Not the Demon Lord, and more.
The Apothecary Diaries – Season 1 Part 1
Maomao lived a peaceful life with her apothecary father. Until one day, she's sold as a lowly servant to the emperor's palace. But she wasn't meant for a compliant life among royalty. So when imperial heirs fall ill, she decides to step in and find a cure! This catches the eye of Jinshi, a handsome palace official who promotes her. Now, she's making a name for herself, solving medical mysteries!
The Apothecary Diaries – Season 1 Part 1 – Special Features:
Trailers
Textless Opening & Ending Songs
12 Mini Anime Episodes
Horimiya: The Missing Pieces
Get ready to fall in love all over again! Hori and Miyamura are back with even more heartwarming moments. These untold stories of wholesome experiences and new adventures reveal the depth of this couple's connection.
Horimiya: The Missing Pieces – Exclusives"
Seven character art cards
Horimiya: The Missing Pieces – Special Features
Opening & Ending Songs
Promo Videos
Web Previews
Crunchyroll's Jan. 2025 North American Home Entertainment Calendar
January 7, 2025
-
Dead Mount Death Play – Part 2 – Blu-ray
January 14, 2025
-
Banished from the Hero's Party I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Season 2 – Blu-ray/DVD Combo
-
Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I'm Not the Demon Lord – The Complete Season – Blu-ray (Subtitled Only)
January 21, 2025
-
Horimiya: The Missing Pieces – Blu-ray/DVD Combo
-
The Strongest Tank's Labyrinth Raids – The Complete Season – Blu-ray (Subtitled Only)
January 28, 2025
-
The Apothecary Diaries – Season 1 Part 1 – Blu-ray
All these titles will be available to pre-order through the Crunchyroll Store, along with many more home video offerings.