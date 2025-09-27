Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: james gunn, the authority

The Authority: Will DC Studios Shift From Film to Series Adaptation?

James Gunn updated how DC Studios' The Authority adaptation is looking and left open the possibility of it being a series instead of a film.

After dropping some big DCU-impacting reveals during this week's episode of HBO Max's John Cena-starring Peacemaker (Earth-X?!? Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor?!?), DC Studios co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn has been making the rounds to offer some insight into the episode, what's still to come heading into the season finale, and more. Gunn has also been dropping updates on some other areas of the DCU, including an update on how things are looking with DC Studios' adaptation of The Authority. The project was originally part of that big "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" rollout announcement from 2023, but since that time, there hasn't been much movement.

"It's not the furthest along. … (It's) the one that got messed with through all of the other things that were happening. The script had a harder time coming along," Gunn shared earlier this year when asked for an update. Earlier today, Deadline Hollywood passed along a status report on the project directly from Gunn, and things are sounding much more promising – with a bit of a twist. "There's someone who is a really good creator who talked to me the other day," Gunn shared. Regarding The Authority still moving forward as a film, it seems that a series adaptation might now be a possibility. "Who knows," Gunn responded, "I'm probably not going to do certain movies with characters who (audiences) don't know; it's harder to get people in the theater for that kind of thing."

Created by Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch and debuting in May 1999's WildStorm/Image Comics title (pre-DC Comics move), The Authority (vol. 1) #1, The Authority was formed out of the ashes of StormWatch. The team of anti-heroes was created by Jenny Sparks, Swift, and Jack Hawksmoor, and included The Engineer (Angela Spica), Jeroen Thornedike (the latest Doctor), Apollo, and Midnighter. For those of you who don't know, Spica/The Engineer was portrayed by María Gabriela de Faría in Gunn's 2025 feature film Superman.

