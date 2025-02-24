Posted in: Movies | Tagged: dc studios, swamp thing, teen titans, the authority

DC Studios: Updates On Swamp Thing, Teen Titans, And The Authority

We got some updates on a few DC Studios projects, including James Mangold's Swamp Thing, the live-action Teen Titans film, and The Authority film.

Article Summary James Mangold is set to direct DC's Swamp Thing, though there hasn't been any movement at this time.

Ana Nogueira is developing a Teen Titans film, still working on completing the script.

The Authority movie faces delays even with The Engineer appearing in Superman.

The Authority "the one that got messed with through all of the other things that were happening. The script had a harder time coming along.".

We got a bunch of updates on DC Studios projects today. Some are in more varying levels of development than others, so we're going to combine a couple of them into one piece because we don't know that much about some of them. Deadline provides most of the context and updates for this particular round-up.

The first project we're going to talk about is Swamp Thing. The film was first announced on January 31, 2023, along with the rest of the initial DC Studios slate. Not long after, it was confirmed that James Mangold would be directing and writing the project. However, we haven't heard much about the project since. Mangold has been busy; since the Swamp Thing announcement, he released Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and A Complete Unknown. A couple of months after the Swamp Thing announcement, Mangold was also confirmed to be directing a new Star Wars film. We have heard about the Star Wars film recently, but there is not much on Swamp Thing as Mangold finishes up on the awards run for A Complete Unknown. For Swamp Thing, it sounds like everyone is waiting on Mangold, as Safran explained, "The ball is really in his court."

Teen Titans is a project from DC Studios we haven't heard anything about for a hot minute now. It was announced in March of last year that Ana Nogueira, who wrote Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, was also working on a Teen Titans live-action film. We haven't gotten any other updates since, but she has been hard at work on it, though it's not finished at this time. "Ana is working on a script; it's something she was really impassioned about; she turned over an amazing script to us. She's fiddling with that now. It's definitely not a finished script."

Finally, we have The Authority. Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch first created the team in May 1999 and was part of the initial DC Studios Chapter 1 announcement in January 2023. We have already seen some level of crossover with the characters that are supposed to be in this film and upcoming DC projects. María Gabriela de Faría will play Angela Spica / Engineer in Superman. Other heroes that appear in the group are Doctor, Swift, Apollo, Jenny Sparks, Midnighter, and Jack Hawksmoor. Despite one of the characters already slated to her debut this summer, Gunn said, "It's not the furthest along. … (It's) the one that got messed with through all of the other things that were happening. The script had a harder time coming along."

This is a team movie, which makes it more complicated by nature. The more plates you need to spin, the harder everything becomes, and Safran also admitted that, saying, "It is a very big movie if you're going to do it properly. Some of the story elements perhaps that are in Superman and some of the other films we fast-tracked, step a little on the Authority." So it sounds like this one is the one taking a bit of a backseat despite having a player already on the table. Sometimes, that's just how these things come together. We doubt anyone saw a Clayface movie on the horizon two years ago when this was announced.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!