The Bad Batch Season 3 Clip: Crosshair, Omega Have Trust Issues

With the final run kicking off on February 21st, here's a sneak preview for Disney+ and Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3.

A little more than two weeks after the release of the official trailer and less than two weeks before the final chapters begin hitting Disney+ screens, viewers are getting a chance to check out what Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 has in store. In the above clip, Omega (Michelle Ang) looks to help Crosshair (Dee Bradley Baker) escape, but there are clearly other issues at play that leave Crosshair pushing back on Omega's offer to help.

An audience-only teaser trailer was screened at the end of last year's Star Wars Celebration panel, giving fans a sneak peek at the third season. It began with the Emperor (Ian McDiarmid) visiting Dr. Royce Hemlock, leader of the Empire's cloning efforts, on Mount Tantiss. "It is imperative that this facility remain secure," Palpatine says. "Your brilliance is a great asset to this Empire." All members of the Bad Batch appear, with Hunter addressing Omega's capture at the hands of the Empire. "Omega's been waiting for us. I'm not making her wait another day."

We see Omega and a sullen Crosshair, both still in Imperial custody. "I'm not giving up, Crosshair," Omega tells him. "I won't leave you, either. You're my brother." Throughout, there are glimpses of several worlds and characters, including Republic commandos, clones, Rex, plenty of giant creatures ("Why is there always a huge monster!" Wrecker asks before dropping a thermal detonator in one's mouth) – and Ming-Na Wen's fan-favorite bounty hunter, Fennec Shand.

The series is executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, "The Clone Wars"), Athena Portillo ("The Clone Wars," "Rebels"), Brad Rau ("Rebels," "Resistance"), Jennifer Corbett ("Resistance," NCIS), and Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, "Rebels") with Josh Rimes ("Resistance," "Visions") and Alex Spotswood ("The Clone Wars," "Rebels") as producers. Rau is also serving as supervising director, with Corbett as head writer and Matt Michnovetz as story editor. The series returns for its third & final season on February 21, 2024, on the Disney+ streaming service.

