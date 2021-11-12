The Beatles: Get Back Clip Released As Part Of Disney+ Day

The Beatles: Get Back debuts over three nights on Disney+ in a couple of weeks, and today during Disney+ Day, a new clip from the event was released. Filmed in January 1969 by director Michael Lindsay-Hogg as the band was in the process of what would be their final albums Abbey Road and Let It Be, the footage has been locked away for over 50 years, until now, with director Peter Jackson putting it together for us. Disney+ will release the three-part film across three nights on November 25th, 26th, and 27th, Thanksgiving weekend here in the US. Later on, Beatles are the best Beatles, and I am not ashamed to say a lot of this footage made me misty. Get goosebumps from the footage below.

Peter Jackson's History Lesson On The Beatles

The Beatles: Get Back takes audiences back in time to the band's January 1969 recording sessions, which became a pivotal moment in music history. The docuseries showcases The Beatles' creative process as they attempt to write 14 new songs in preparation for their first live concert in over two years. Faced with a nearly impossible deadline, the strong bonds of friendship shared by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr are put to the test. The docuseries is compiled from nearly 60 hours of unseen footage shot over 21 days, directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in 1969, and from more than 150 hours of unheard audio, most of which has been locked in a vault for over half a century. The docuseries features – for the first time in its entirety – The Beatles' last live performance as a group, the unforgettable rooftop concert on London's Savile Row, as well as other songs and classic compositions featured on the band's final two albums, Abbey Road and Let It Be. Jackson is the only person in 50 years to have been given access to this Beatles treasure trove, all of which has now been brilliantly restored.

It occurred to me this morning that my daughter's generation may be the first that doesn't quite grasp what The Beatles meant not only to music but the world. She is nine, and the other day "Help" came on in one of her videos, and I started tapping my foot and singing, and she looked at me like I was crazy and then had no clue who I was talking about when I said, "I always sing The Beatles." I felt like a bad parent. We will be watching this for sure, and hopefully, the younger generation will as well.