The Beauty Debuts Early 2026; FX, Ryan Murphy Adapt Set for NYCC

Debuting in Early 2026, Ryan Murphy and FX's adaptation of Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley's comic book series The Beauty is set for NYCC.

If you're looking to learn more about Ryan Murphy (FX's Grotesquerie, ABC's Doctor Odyssey) and FX Networks' series adaptation of Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley's comic book series The Beauty, we think you're going to like what New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2025 has planned. Earlier today, EW rolled out some of the panels set for NYCC 2025, with The Beauty set for the Main Stage on Saturday, October 11th. Evan Peters, Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope, Rebecca Hall, and Ashton Kutcher will be on hand to offer a sneak peek at the Early 2026-debuting series. Here's the official listing:

"FX's The Beauty Sneak-Peek and Q&A"

Be among the first to catch a sneak peek of FX's "The Beauty," a new international thriller from executive producer, writer, and director Ryan Murphy. Join stars Evan Peters, Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope, Rebecca Hall, and Ashton Kutcher as they discuss filming the sci-fi action series across New York, Paris, Venice, and Rome. Based on the comic books of the same name by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley, a sexually transmitted virus makes those affected more beautiful, but with deadly consequences. FX's "The Beauty" premieres on Hulu in early 2026.

Saturday, Oct. 11, 6:15 p.m., Main Stage

Thanks to Disney's Upfronts presentation back in May, we got a look at the series adaptation's logo (above), as well as at Peters, Ramos, Pope, and Kutcher (Hall and Isabella Rossellini also star):

The Beauty: Ryan Murphy on Connections with "Nip/Tuck," "AHS"

Back in October 2024, Murphy shared how the story connects with a number of previous and current shows in terms of themes, focuses, and questions asked. "I've always written about beauty culture in my work from my very first big thing, which was 'Nip/Tuck.' I've also done a lot of body horror in my work, mostly through 'American Horror Story.' I just think that it asks that deep, essential question that I always like to ask about anything: What would you do for love? What would you do for beauty? What would you do for money? It has all of those things that I've grappled with in my entire career, all in one package," Murphy shared about The Beauty.

In terms of the overall scope of the show, Murphy previously compared it to Game of Thrones. While that still remains to be seen, Murphy makes it clear that it's his biggest undertaking yet. "I've never done anything this big. I've never done anything international except for [2010 film] 'Eat Pray Love,'" he explained. "I'm casting all the other female parts now, but we're going all over the world next year to make it. It's a very long shoot. It's a big shoot, and it's fun. I just think it's that phrase, 'may you live in interesting times.' I think that applies to 'Grotesquerie.' It applies to 'The Beauty.' I'm trying to work out how I feel about all these times."

Originally published in 2015, here's a look at the official overview: "Modern society is obsessed with outward beauty. What if there was a way to guarantee you could become more and more beautiful every day? What if it was a sexually transmitted disease? In the world of 'The Beauty,' physical perfection is attainable. The vast majority of the population has taken advantage of it, but Detectives Foster and Vaughn will soon discover it comes at a terrible price." Produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, the FX series will be executive-produced by Murphy, Hodgson, Peters, Ramos, Pope, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Nissa Diederich, and Eric Gitter.

