The Beauty: Jeremy Haun, Jason A. Hurley Weigh In on NYCC Experience

Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley shared how it felt checking out the NYCC panel for FX's adaptation of their comic book series, The Beauty.

When it comes to upcoming new series that we're looking forward to, Ryan Murphy (FX's Grotesquerie, ABC's Doctor Odyssey) and FX Networks' series adaptation of Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley's comic book series The Beauty would be at the top of that list (alongside Apple TV+'s Pluribus and Prime Video's Criminal). Heading into this week's New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2025, we got the heads up that Murphy, Evan Peters, Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope, Rebecca Hall, and Ashton Kutcher (Isabella Rossellini also stars) would be on hand in the Main Hall to talk up the series and offer folks a sneak peek. Shortly after the session, Haun and Hurley checked in on social media to share what it was like watching Murphy and the cast discuss their comic book series and to see it brought to live-action life.

"Tonight, I got to see something truly special with my pal, [Jason A. Hurley]," Haun kicked of the caption to their Instagram post, which included an image gallery from the event. "We joined Ryan Murphy and the amazing cast for a select preview and panel for the upcoming FX tv series of THE BEAUTY. Hurley and I put so much love into writing THE BEAUTY comic series. Now, seeing the absolute magic Ryan, Evan Peters, Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope, Rebecca Hall, Ashton Kutcher, and the whole crew brought to this series genuinely brought tears to our eyes. Thanks to everyone who has helped make THE BEAUTY a reality. Love you all."

"Got to see a preview of The Beauty TV show, and a panel with the cast, with a few hundred close friends. Nothing will ever be more surreal. What an amazing experience, and thanks to everyone who made it happen," Hurley shared in their Instagram post, which included a look at the panel and the audience:

Thanks to Disney's Upfronts presentation from back in May, we got a look at the series adaptation's early logo, as well as at Peters, Ramos, Pope, and Kutcher, who were on hand to promote The Beauty:

The Beauty: Ryan Murphy on Connections with "Nip/Tuck," "AHS"

Back in October 2024, Murphy shared how the story connects with a number of previous and current shows in terms of themes, focuses, and questions asked. "I've always written about beauty culture in my work from my very first big thing, which was 'Nip/Tuck.' I've also done a lot of body horror in my work, mostly through 'American Horror Story.' I just think that it asks that deep, essential question that I always like to ask about anything: What would you do for love? What would you do for beauty? What would you do for money? It has all of those things that I've grappled with in my entire career, all in one package," Murphy shared about The Beauty.

In terms of the overall scope of the show, Murphy previously compared it to Game of Thrones. While that still remains to be seen, Murphy makes it clear that it's his biggest undertaking yet. "I've never done anything this big. I've never done anything international except for [2010 film] 'Eat Pray Love,'" he explained. "I'm casting all the other female parts now, but we're going all over the world next year to make it. It's a very long shoot. It's a big shoot, and it's fun. I just think it's that phrase, 'may you live in interesting times.' I think that applies to 'Grotesquerie.' It applies to 'The Beauty.' I'm trying to work out how I feel about all these times."

Originally published in 2015, here's a look at the official overview: "Modern society is obsessed with outward beauty. What if there was a way to guarantee you could become more and more beautiful every day? What if it was a sexually transmitted disease? In the world of 'The Beauty,' physical perfection is attainable. The vast majority of the population has taken advantage of it, but Detectives Foster and Vaughn will soon discover it comes at a terrible price." Produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, the FX series will be executive-produced by Murphy, Hodgson, Peters, Ramos, Pope, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Nissa Diederich, and Eric Gitter.

