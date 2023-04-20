The Boroughs: Stranger Things Co-Creators Set to EP New Netflix Series Stranger Things co-creators Matt & Ross Duffer are set to executive produce The Boroughs from co-creators Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews.

What happens when you combine the creative minds behind Stranger Things and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance? Looks like we're about to find out, with Netflix giving an eight-episode series order for The Boroughs from co-creators Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews. Executive produced by Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer (Duffer Brothers), the series is set "in a seemingly picturesque retirement community in the New Mexico desert," where "a group of unlikely heroes must band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don't have… time." Addis and Matthews will also serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside the Duffer Brothers & Upside Down Pictures and Hilary Leavitt.

"We've been fans of Jeff and Will's writing for a long time, and when they pitched us their idea for 'The Boroughs,' we immediately knew they had something very special on their hands," the Duffer Brothers said in a statement. "While the heroes in 'The Boroughs' have a few more years on them than the kids from 'Stranger Things,' they are a similarly lovable bunch of misfits, and we can't wait for you to join them on an adventure that is at turns scary, funny, and deeply touching." Addis and Matthews added, "We're thrilled to be back at Netflix. Working alongside the Duffer Brothers (who are pretty good at making shows) and their team has been a dream come true. They bring the perfect balance of heart and horror to our story. We can't wait for audiences around the world to unlock the dark mystery buried beneath the sunny facade of 'The Boroughs.'"

It's been a busy bunch of months for the Duffers Brothers' Upside Down production banner, with both a live stage show and animated series based on the global phenomenon on the way. Outside of the Stranger Things universe, Matt & Ross Duffer are also developing a live-action streaming series adaption of the anime & manga series Death Note. In addition, the production house is teaming with Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment & Paramount Television on a series adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub's novel, The Talisman.