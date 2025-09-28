Posted in: Amazon Studios, CW, TV | Tagged: Supernatural, the boys

The Boys: Alonso Has "Tons of Respect" for Ackles, Padalecki & Collins

The Boys' Laz Alonso had high praise for Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins, and Jensen Ackles, sharing "they were amazing actors to work with."

Article Summary Laz Alonso praises Supernatural stars Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins for their time together on The Boys set.

Alonso highlights the trio's humility, saying they fit right in without acting like TV veterans or demanding attention.

The Boys is known for its tough filming conditions, with long days and physically exhausting scenes for the cast.

Despite the challenges, Padalecki, Collins, and Ackles impressed Alonso with their dedication and hard work.

Over the past several months, Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins have been dropping teases for their on-screen reunion with their Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles for the fifth and final season of Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys. Now, we're getting a chance to hear from one of the Prime Video series' heaviest hitters about how things went when Padalecki, Collins, and Ackles got together on the set. "I would never have known how successful 'Supernatural' was by the way that they behaved on our set. I mean that in the most complimentary way," Laz Alonso (aka Mother's Milk, aka MM) shared during a panel moderated by Collider at the recent FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention. "They came in super humble, they came in super like, 'We're not coming in like, hey we're the 'Supernatural' guys move over, go grab a coffee.' No, they were so kind, so humble, so giving like, 'This you guys' world. Thank you for having us in your world now,' and they were amazing actors to work with."

While every shoot has its difficulties, Alonso went on to explain that The Boys can be be especially brutal to film at times. "Not just as far as competency as an actor, but just hardworking. 'The Boys' is a tough show. One thing I won't dress up is that that show kicked my ass every single season for 5 seasons. It's a 14/15 hour day. You're gonna get dirty, you're gonna get wet, you're gonna be cold, you're gonna be outside, you're gonna be in the worst weather. If you're covered in blood, it's gonna be in the summer when the flies and the mosquitoes and the bees will attack you. And if you're covered in anything wet, it's gonna be in the winter, so that you can freeze your ass off. They're gonna find a way to make it hell." Alonso shared. "But they came ready to play, and they weren't expecting any type of different treatment. They came, and they worked hard, and they were in the dirt with us, so I got tons of respect for those guys."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!