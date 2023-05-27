The Boys: Black Noir Image "Fake and Clearly Generated by AI": Vought The Boys: Vought International pushed back on Black Noir conspiracy theorists, saying the latest image is "fake and clearly generated by AI."

As we await word on either the fourth season of The Boys or the spinoff series Gen V, it looks like things aren't going so well for Vought International over in the meta-universe of Amazon & showrunner Eric Kripke's streaming series. Over the past few months, Vought has been trying to shoot down the growing rumblings on social media that something untoward has happened to The Seven's Black Noir. Last month, Vought called out Elon Musk & Twitter over Black Noir's blue checkmark being removed while looking to drive home the point that Black Noir "is alive and well, and his critical mission near completion." This time around, Vought is tackling a controversial image that's been making its way online, showing Black Noir in a state that would best be defined as "very much not alive." Well, Vought wants to make it clear that not only is that image fake, but also that it was "clearly generated by AI."

And here's a look at Vought International's official pushback to conspiracy theories implying something shady regarding one of the key (and few remaining) founding members of The Seven:

This image of @Real_BlackNoir is fake and clearly generated by AI. He's alive and well, and near completion of his critical mission overseas. Homelander and team look forward to his return! https://t.co/V8sOlHKKuZ — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) May 27, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back at the official tweet from Vought from last month, confirming that the founding member of The Seven is "alive and well" with his "critical mission" near completion:

Earlier today, @Real_BlackNoir's verification badge was removed. The lamestream media will use this to spread ridiculous rumors about his demise, but rest assured he is alive and well, and his critical mission near completion. Like to show support for a true American hero! pic.twitter.com/7uXVmky5Mw — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) April 20, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The Boys Showrunner/EP Eric Kripke Discusses Season 4 & Beyond

In July 2022, Kripke covered a ton of topics in his interview with Variety (check out the complete interview with a ton of other details here), with highlights focused on Butcher (Urban), Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Soldier Boy (Ackles), and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell):

So Should We Be Expecting Ryan to Go "Brightburn"? "Ryan is a really important piece of the story because he's half Becca, half Homelander. If Butcher can figure out how to get his shit together and get the kid back, that could be the single best weapon they have against Homelander. But vice versa. If Homelander wins the kid over, that's apocalyptic because then there's two Homelanders. It's like a child drama with apocalyptic stakes. It's like 'Kramer vs. Kramer' meets 'Avengers: Endgame.' So that will be a really rich story moving forward."

How Will Butcher React to Knowing He's on a "Crazy Ticking Clock"? "He's got so much to do that he hasn't done. And everything that he's tried to do up to this point has exploded in the most horrible way. What we find fascinating about the question we're asking about Butcher is, is he self-aware enough to realize that he's causing his own misfortune? Is he self-aware enough to actually see if he can change? Those are some of the interesting conversations we're starting to have for Season 4."

Maeve's Leaving Will Make Things Tougher for Starlight… at Least Until She Returns? "I don't think 'The Boys' will end without Maeve showing up again… We needed a way to sort of gracefully get Maeve out of the show, let her head for the exit. Obviously, we didn't want to kill her and fall into the tropes of gay characters and bisexual characters in shows getting killed. We wanted to do the opposite of that and send her off and give her a happy ending with Elena. The best way to do that was, well, take away her powers, and she's not useful in the fight anymore. And we did that because Annie can't really grow into her own until all the characters that are around to protect her are gone. It was important for her next step for her mentor characters and her protector characters to go away. And so it's only up to Annie. There's no one left but Annie. So what is she going to do?"

Black Noir Is Dead! Long Live Black Noir! "Without spoiling anything, I will just say this: When you have a silent character in a mask, he's reasonably easy to recast… If you notice in the flashbacks of this season, it was a different actor [Fritzy-Klevans Destine], and perhaps the reason we did that is so that if we were to recast Noir, we could recast him with Nathan [Mitchell, the original Black Noir actor].

Just Because Soldier Boy's on Ice Doesn't Mean He Can't Return… Right? "The old TV adage is like, never kill anyone unless you really, really have to. Never close a door, open a window. We'll all have to wait and see, but I can't imagine the series ending without Soldier Boy making another appearance."

