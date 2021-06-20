The Boys Cast Celebrates Being Together to Celebrate Being Together

Amazon Prime and showrunner & EP Eric Kripke have been having a pretty good run of things lately when it comes to The Boys. To say that viewers approved of Jensen Ackles's Soldier Boy look would be an understatement (and making them more anxious than ever to see Ackles's "original Vought supe" in action). Then we had Kripke updating fans on the Season 3 dailies he had seen that were "the craziest fucking dailies I've ever seen in my career. Or maybe anyone's career." Now, we're getting a look at The Boys, The Seven, and Soldier Boy's real-life alter egos enjoying a little downtime together. Like, really together- not Zoom "together" or masked-and-six-feet-apart "together." Antony Starr shared an image taken by Laz Alonso of the celebration- with a properly saluting Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, a thrown-under-the-bus Erin Moriarty (it will make more sense in a minute), Nathan Mitchell, and Karen Fukuhara joining Starr, Alonso, and Ackles to enjoy some real, honest-to-goodness, vaccinated face-to-face time to together again (with Ackles looking like he's been part of the team since the start).

"Great people- lucky to have them in my life. We are making a beast of a season for y'all. And having food intermittently," Starr wrote in his Instagram post (which was also reposted by a number of the others). "Also…This is an example of trying to take a photo with [Nathan Mitchell] in it. Because he's so handsome he head blocks people without realising , gay abandon fuelled by photographic haughtiness- and someone has to look worse trying to move his melon. Had to choose. You lose this round Erin. #nathanforcedabadchoice #headblock #nathanffs #sorryerin #whatever."

Kripke and Craig Rosenberg (Director, S03E01 "Payback") are also working on a spinoff series (a series order is expected soon) based on a Vought-sponsored college for the best of the best supes-wise. Though still in development with casting underway (see below), Kripke had some details to offer during an interview with THR. First, Kripke wants fans to know that the series isn't the result of Amazon looking to milk the franchise for all it's worth: this was the team's idea. "First, it didn't come from Amazon telling us, 'Hey, you're a hit, you must do a lot more of the same.' It came from me, [The Boys EPs] Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Craig Rosenberg just talking. We stumbled on to this corner of the universe that we really loved and we took it to them," Kripke explained.

As for the concept of The Boys spinoff (which strikes us as a cross between medical school students finding out where their residencies and college athletes getting drafted to pro teams), Kripke was able to elaborate on the different "supes perspective" viewers will have. 'It's a Vought-owned college where young kids with powers are trained as to how to be proper superheroes, all leading to an NBA-style draft at the end of the year. It's sort of like a college sports show meets Fame, because they also have to go to acting classes and marketing classes. It's going to be a very character-driven, hopefully incredibly realistic, college show," he explained.

Lizzie Broadway (The Rookie, Bones) and Jaz Sinclair (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Shane Paul McGhie (Deputy, Greenleaf), Aimee Carrero (Elena of Avalor, Young & Hungry), and Maddie Phillips (Teenage Bounty Hunters), and Reina Hardesty (Brockmire) have been cast as young Supes attending America's only college exclusively for those with special powers (run by Vought International, of course). The series will explore the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test- competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television are set to produce, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and NightSky Productions. Rosenberg will pen the pilot and serve as executive producer and showrunner on The Boys spinoff as part of his overall deal with Sony Pictures TV. The Boys developer/executive producer Kripke and fellow EPs, Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty; and Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter also executive produce.

