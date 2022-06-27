The Boys, Doctor Who, Nathan Fillion & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch

What are the things that I want to say/Just aren't coming out right?/I'm tripping on words/You got my head spinning/I don't know where to go from here/'Cause it's you and me/And all of the people with nothing to do/Nothing to prove/And it's you and me/And all of the people/And I don't know why/I can't keep my eyes off of you… and the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Lifehouse for "You and Me" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, reviews, opinions, commentary, and everything in-between for this morning covered a wide range of topics, including: Nathan Fillion talking Castle stress & drops an Alan Tudyk/burrito story, we have some final thoughts on Amazon's The Boys S03E06 "Herogasm," we look at previous team-ups of Doctors on BBC's Doctor Who, Seth MacFarlane drops the promo for the next episode of Hulu's The Orville: New Horizons, Full House star Jodie Sweetin gets roughed up by LAPD by the U.S. Supreme Court is a dangerous, theocratic joke, and more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Monday, June 27, 2022:

Full House: Jodie Sweetin Shoved by LAPD at Abortion Rights Protest

Rick and Morty Anime, Shenmue, WBD, DC & More: Toonami Co-Creator Q&A

Heels Star Stephen Amell Confirms Season 2 Filming Down to Final Days

Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine E03 Preview: Red Skull Makes Moves

The Orville: NH S03E05 Promo: MacFarlane Teases Some "Big Surprises"

Nathan Fillion on "Castle" Stress & Burrito-Bonding with Alan Tudyk

Paper Girls: Amazon Series Teasers Set Vaughan, Chiang Comic in Motion

Motherland: Fort Salem S03E02 Preview; Laurence on Franchise's Future

The Boys "Herogasm" Bonus Cuts: More on What We Saw & What It Means

Doctor Who Crossover Thoughts: Steven Moffat & The Doctor As Fairytale

The Boys, AEW/NJPW, Evil, Three-Body & Lots More! BCTV Daily Dispatch

