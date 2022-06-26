Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine E03 Preview: Red Skull Makes Moves

Earlier this month, the fourth installment of Marvel Entertainment & SiriusXM's original scripted "Wastelanders" podcast series (following Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord, Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye & Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow) premiered. And now with two chapters down, we have a preview for the third chapter of the Robert Patrick (HBO Max's Peacemaker)- starring Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine. "Chapter Three: On My Own" finds Wolverine (Patrick) back at the Xavier Institute and learning about the underground resistance that has been building for three decades. Meanwhile, Red Skull (Rachel Crowl) and Crossbones (Jere Burns) make some major moves to gain even more power and consolidate control.

Joining Patrick, Crowl & Burns for the audio drama are Ashlie Atkinson (Kitty Pryde), Isabella Ferreira (Sofia), Jennifer Ikeda (Rachel Summers), Justin Min (Justin), Clarke Peters (Professor X), Daniel Sunjata (Cyclops), and Carl Tart (Kevin) (with sound design by Michael Odmark & Daniel Brunell, and original music by Rhett Miller & John Burdick). Now here's a preview for "Chapter Three: On My Own," when Wolverine begins to learn the horrific truth behind what the Red Skull's done to the mutant population:

With Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine currently streaming, here's a look back at the official trailer:

Thirty years ago, Super Villains did the unthinkable, they won. After killing the Avengers, the X-Men, and nearly every other Super Hero, Red Skull assumed the office of President of the United States. Since that day, a traumatized Wolverine (Robert Patrick) has wandered in a daze of survivor's guilt and self-loathing over his failure to protect his fellow X-Men and their mutant students. Wolverine encounters Sofia, a young mutant in-hiding and vows to transport her into the safe hands of estranged former X-Men Kitty Pryde and Rachel Summers. When the Red Skull and his top lieutenant Crossbones frame Wolverine and escalate anti-mutant sentiment to dangerous new levels, our hero realizes that his only option may be to face Red Skull and his savage allies head on. But a shocking, terrible truth may destroy Wolverine first…

"Fans are going to lose it over Robert Patrick as Old Man Logan! You cannot stop listening to his gritty timbre — he is Wolverine — and Logan's story here will shock you to your core!" Hall said in regards to the audio drama. "From a directing standpoint, this series is epic — a lot of characters, settings, and action. I can't wait for fans to listen to this series. I hope it'll blow your mind, break your heart, and give you something to believe in." Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine will initially be available exclusively on the SXM App and Marvel Podcasts Unlimited on Apple Podcasts, with episodes widely available one week later on Pandora, Stitcher, and all major podcast platforms in the U.S.