Nathan Fillion on "Castle" Stress & Burrito-Bonding with Alan Tudyk

So the last time we checked in with Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) during his recent visit to Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast, the actor discussed the possibility of a Firefly return. In addition, Fillion revealed that he would work with controversial series creator Joss Whedon "in a second" even after actress Charisma Carpenter and others from Whedon's Buffy the Vampire Slayer & Angel went public with accusations of inappropriate behavior during production on those respective shows. This time around, Fillion discusses the key differences between working on a friendly, team-oriented set as opposed to a stressful set, offers some insight into his time on Castle, and drops a great Alan Tudyk (Firefly, Resident Alien) story.

Emphasizing how happy he is now with where he works (that's a nod to ABC's The Rookie), Fillion pushed back a bit on the idea that the lead actor set the tone for productions, arguing that there is a "cornucopia" of reasons that a set can be stressful. When Rosenbaum asks if Castle filming was stressful, Fillion admits that filming had an "intense schedule" that ran five and sometimes six days per week. He points to how he looked during that time period as proof, saying that he looks "more tired, bloated" as time went on with the series but his approach was to view the experience as "finite" and look for the "light at the end of the tunnel." And while he's been to therapy in the past, Fillion says he discusses what's on his mind with his brother and some friends- in particular, long-time friend & co-star Tudyk. But just when you think you know how long they've been friends, Fillion drops an NYC/burrito waiter story that bonds them much earlier than either of them first realized. Here's a look at the clip:

Along with his run on Castle, Fillion also discusses what it's like to be a part of franchise series such as Firefly and The Rookie as well as what he has planned for the future- in the immediate and when he's decided to wrap up his time in Hollywood. On the personal front, Fillion also discusses his secret to keeping positive and how different his perspective on things is now that he's in a position to be able to control his career and say no to projects. Fillion also touches upon dealing with the fans, how adversity can really help give you a sense of your own (or someone else's) true self, and some of those not-so-nice moments in his career that exemplified the Hollywood system at its worth. Here's a look at Fillion's full interview (and you can subscribe to Rosenbaum's Inside of You YouTube channel here):