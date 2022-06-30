The Boys: Don't Make Jensen Ackles Come to Your House; Urban/Colbert

By tomorrow morning, Amazon & Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys S03E07 "Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed" will be hitting streaming screens and it's expected to be one helluva ride. We've discussed in the past how Homelander (Antony Starr) is probably his deadliest when backed into a corner- and that's where he finds himself now. First, he was nearly taken off the playing field permanently by Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) and V24-amped Butcher (Karl Urban) & Hughie (Jack Quaid). Just as bad for the leader of The Seven, Annie (Erin Moriarty)- no longer Starlight- live-streamed the truth about Homelander, Vought… and pretty much everyone & everything else. That's why we're kicking things off with a look at Homelander engaging in some "bovine therapy" of the milk kind.

Next up, here's a look at Ackles explaining (not objectively) why this week's episode is the best of the series so far before offering you an opportunity to have him show up at your home… for what sounds like an ass-whoopin'. Which… depending on how big of a fan you are (and what you're into)… may not be such a bad thing:

And in the following interview with CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Urban challenges late-night host Stephen Colbert to a "superhero duel" using laser powers (though leave it to genius Stephan Fleet to add the VFX magic needed to bring the moment to life, as you'll see in the image that follows):

In the statement released by Homelander and Vought International, the two push back on Annie's accusations from the end of last week's episode while "confirming" that she has been terminated from The Seven. Of course, the press release looks to paint Annie as a "glory hound" whose "crazed jealousy" after Homelander "ended their relationship" and sent her into "insurrectionist territory." Take a look (and we have a feeling Annie's going to have a response):

Now here's a look at the promo for the penultimate episode of Amazon's The Boys Season 3, S03E07 "Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed":

In an interview with Variety, Vernon Sanders, Amazon Studios Head of Global Television, discussed how things are looking with The Boys universe expanding:

"The Boys: Diabolical" Season 2? "There is absolutely the possibility. We were excited when we launched. We thought there was a two-fold opportunity with 'Diabolical.' One was to get 'The Boys' fans excited about and get it out early. But we also wanted to see if there was another bite of the apple once the mothership show returned, and we are seeing real engagement and growth of the show there. We've definitely had conversations with the producers about what the next installment would look like."

Untitled College-Based Spinoff? "We are thrilled, the dailies look great, we are excited about the cast that we have. It absolutely has 'The Boys,' it's part of the show, but I think the other thing we are excited about, it's different in its own way. It's definitely been a long road. I have to admit, when Eric Kripke came to talk to us about the spinoff, we were so excited about the potential of it, we told him we wanted it two years earlier than he said he could get it done. Eric has been great and brought great showrunners as well."

More Spinoffs? "There's ideas beyond the shows that we have. We want to pace ourselves. The launch of the show this season so far has really blown us away, and I wouldn't be surprised if you heard about more but for the time being, we are focused on this next show and making sure that it lives up to everything it needs to be, and so far, we are on track."