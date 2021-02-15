The Boys: Eric Kripke Confirms Season 3 Filming Starts Tuesday & More

On Friday, we reported on The Boys showrunner/EP Eric Kripke putting the word out that filming on the third season of the Amazon Prime series would be kicking off in "mere days." Considering the season sees Jensen Ackles taking on the mantle of Soldier Boy, stand-alone comic book miniseries "Herogasm" being adapted as the sixth episode (written by Wu Assassins' Jessica Chou), and Jeffrey Dean Morgan possibly making an appearance, it's pretty clear why that's great news for viewers. But on Saturday, Kripke used the occasion of his one-on-one discussion at Saturday's London Screenwriters' Festival to get a lot more specific: filming starts this Tuesday, February 16.

On Sunday evening, Kripke reconfirmed the date via tweet along with a link to check out the full conversation (which you can check out here). Some highlights to keep on your radar: how Kripke almost ended up with Preacher, how The Wizard of Oz with The Boys, taking on the challenge of "Herogasm," and how they're currently working on something that he claims is "the craziest thing that's ever been done."

Anyone who missed it & wants to see me douche it up for an hour: 1.) why don't you want better things? 2.) Here you go: https://t.co/FUw9Fy5S6D #TheBoys kicks off filming on TUESDAY!#TheBoysTV @TheBoysTV @PrimeVideo #SPNFamily https://t.co/rowaE0e2Aq — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) February 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Kripke and Craig Rosenberg (who is also directing the season-opener "Payback") are also developing a college-based series spinoff from The Boys (with a pilot written by Rosenberg and with a fast track order from Amazon). Set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), the series is described as an irreverent, R-rated exploration of the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

Though it's still a little early in the planning process, Kripke had some details to offer during an interview with THR. First, Kripke wants fans to know that the series isn't the result of Amazon looking to milk the franchise for all it's worth: this was the team's idea. "First, it didn't come from Amazon telling us, 'Hey, you're a hit, you must do a lot more of the same.' It came from me, [The Boys EPs] Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Craig Rosenberg just talking. We stumbled on to this corner of the universe that we really loved and we took it to them," Kripke explained.

As for the concept of the series (which strikes us as a cross between medical school students finding out where their residencies and college athletes getting drafted to pro teams), Kripke was able to elaborate on the different "supes perspective" viewers will have. 'It's a Vought-owned college where young kids with powers are trained as to how to be proper superheroes, all leading to an NBA-style draft at the end of the year. It's sort of like a college sports show meets Fame, because they also have to go to acting classes and marketing classes. It's going to be a very character-driven, hopefully incredibly realistic, college show," he explained.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television are set to produce, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and NightSky Productions. Rosenberg will pen the pilot and serve as executive producer/showrunner on the spinoff as part of his overall deal with Sony Pictures TV. The Boys developer/executive producer Kripke and fellow EPs, Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty; and Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter also executive produce