The Boys: Erin Moriarty Back to "Work Bliss," Salutes with Jack Quaid

On Tuesday, Amazon and EP & Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys star Erin Moriarty (Starlight/Annie January) went public with her feelings regarding how she's been treated by misogynistic, gatekeeping trolls who claim to be fans yet lack the basics needed to comprehend that they're spewing the same toxicity that the series spent an entire season demonstrating how destructive it truly is. A day later, Moriarty is back to doing what she does and does so well. And that would be kicking some serious ass in the streaming series, with Jack Quaid joining Moriarty for her Instagram post as the two give the fans the proper "The Boys" salute (and a genuine "f**k you" to the haters, we're sure).

"Back to my regularly scheduled programming of work bliss with my favorite hooooman(s). (If there were no 🐦's involved, would it be ['The Boys']?)," Moriarty wrote in the caption to her Instagram post earlier today (which you can check out here). Here's a screencap of the post, as well as an additional message Moriarty shared on Instagram Stories:

Moriarty's initial post was a follow-up to an article addressing what she's had to deal with since the series began. In the article "#IStandWithStarlight?: The Betrayal of Erin Moriarty by The Boys 'Fans'" (here), butcherscanary wrote in support of Moriarty while also pushing back on & calling out those who've been coming at Moriarty with the same kind of toxic masculinity that the series had spent an entire season demonstrating just how destructively controlling it is to women. "I do feel silenced. I do [feel] dehumanized. I do feel paralyzed," Moriarty wrote before addressing everything she's put into the role over the years that's allowed her to "change & evolve mentally and physically." And the sad irony isn't lost on Moriarty, who added, "I've opened up a vein for this role and the misogynistic trolling is exactly what this role (Annie) would speak out against." As much as this is meant to give you an overview of the situation, both Moriarty's post and butcherscanary's article are necessary readings that we could never do justice by summarizing. Here's a look back at a screencap of Moriarty's post from Tuesday (which you can check out here), followed by the full text of the caption included with a screencap of butcherscanary's article:

"I do feel silenced. I do [feel] dehumanized. I do feel paralyzed. I've put blood, sweat, and tears into this role (over & over & over again), I've grown UP in this character's shoes (*emphasis on grown up – we change & evolve mentally AND physically). So with that I say: a) thank you to [butcherscanary] b) this does break my heart – I've opened up a vein for this role and the misogynistic trolling is exactly what this role (Annie) would speak out against and c) everyone's going through their own battle(s); let's not add to that. I will never intentionally (and ESPECIALLY) publicly, add to yours. This has only strengthened my empathy muscle and to anyone who comes at me: I see you, I don't hate you, I only empathize and forgive."