The Boys: Erin Moriarty "Wrappeddiggity" Post Goes Middle Finger Theme

Just in case you missed the news from Jack Quaid, Jensen Ackles (who was actually celebrating the day for two bizarrely coincidental reasons), Karl Urban, and others yesterday, filming on the third season of Amazon and showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys has officially wrapped. Or "WRAPPEDIGGITY," as series star Erin Moriarty described it in her Instagram post earlier today. But Moriarty offered fans a lot more than Quaid, Urban, and Ackles (though apparently, social media was quite happy with Ackles' video) did, offering a look back at the season's production with a selection of seven images and a video that demonstrates once again just how much of a close-knit filming family they are. So now let the fans begin demanding a trailer in 5… 4… 3…

Here's a look at Moriarty's post from earlier today, and maybe it's just us so let us know but it feels like there's a recurring "theme" running through most of them. Though it's tough to put our middle finger on exactly what it is:

Earlier this week, it was time for another edition of Vought News Network's "Seven on 7" segment hosted by VNN anchor Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison), done in the interest of offering equal time by Amazon Prime and showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys. This time around, FBSA Director Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) & Vought announced a partnership to police supes (we're thinking Butcher's (Karl Urban) involved), while Vought's GalGear tactical gear for woman line (with "pink pistols") is doing quite well (as is A-Train's (Jessie T. Usher) new single "Faster"). From there, Homelander (Antony Starr) continues his personal PR campaign at a Vought-a-Burger opening. Starlight (Erin Moriarty) and Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) attended Voughtland's opening of "Queen Maeve's Inclusion Kingdom" while Moonshadow will be appearing on the cover of VSPN' swimsuit issue.

Finally, Coleman wrapped up his report with a commentary on how unfair it is for the media to try to connect Vought to the Sage-Grove psychiatric facility (which Vought is buying to turn into a wellness center… uh-oh…). And don't miss the commercial for Vought+, the segment's sponsor and your one-stop-shopping streaming source for the best from Vought Studios, VSPN, Vought Soul, and the rest of the Vought library of films and series.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Vought News Network: Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman (September 2021) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cDu91paNTNQ)

Heading into the third season of The Boys, viewers can look forward to seeing Laurie Holden (The Walking Dead, The Americans) in the recurring role of supe Crimson Countess, along with Sean Patrick Flannery (The Boondock Saints), Nick Wechsler (Revenge), and Miles Gaston Villanueva (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders) as three original supes characters. Villaneuva plays Supersonic, rumored to possibly have a personal connection with Starlight (Erin Moriarty). Flannery will play the weapon expert-sounding Gunpowder, while Wechsler will be taking on the role of Blue Hawk.