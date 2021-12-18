The Boys: Ho-Ho-Homelander Helps Celebrate "Toys for Voughts" Success

Sorry, folks. We know that fans of Amazon and showrunner/executive producer Eric Kripke's The Boys had been enjoying a run of good news lately, from the announcement of the new animated anthology series The Boys: Diabolical to Kripke dropping an update on how post-production was going. We even survived another edition of "Seven on 7" from Vought News Network (VNN) anchor Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison). So heading into the holidays, we thought we were free of Vought's personal public relations campaign. Sadly, we were wrong. Because Vought International wants everyone to know just how much its doing for the holidays for those in need. In fact, Vought's "Toys for Voughts" campaign has resulted in 42 million toys donated. Impressive, right? I mean, who can criticize that? They even have Ho-Ho-Homelander wearing a Santa hat to help share the good news. Of course, it's always about the "fine print" with Vought. Those 42 million toys? How do action figures, air rifles, Kuddle Buddies, and candy cigarettes sound? Yeah, we're not surprised, either…

And here's a look at Vought's official social media announcement from earlier today:

Earlier this month, VNN and Coleman's "Seven on 7" returned with more blatant Vought-favoring propaganda while also offering viewers another round of juicy intel on what's been going on between seasons (and what might be waiting for our heroes in Season 3). Two of our biggest highlights this time around? A first look at Nick Wechsler's Blue Hawk and Homelander addressing viewers… to apologize?!

David Thompson's Vought research assistant Matthew Colbert aka Gecko was arrested for some illegal holiday-themed activities via an investigation that included the combined efforts of Vought and the Federal Bureau of Superhuman Affairs. Interesting to note that he attempted to throw Starlight (Erin Moriarty) under the bus as he was being arrested.

Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) is taking the profits from her Brave Maeve Pride Bars to assist Chelsea's Angels in helping homeless LGBTQ teens in New York City.

Eagle the Archer (Langston Kerman) is trading his bow and arrow for a microphone, with his new rap album Bullseye Beats being distributed through Vought and the first single "Bow & Quiver" dropping soon.

OurSheet CEO Mickey Londale is welcoming aboard Blue Hawk (Nick Wechsler) to promote his 4Freedom brand of goods, from toilet paper to coffee. Here's a look at Blue Hawk in his full costume:

COMMERCIAL BREAK! Make sure to get your tickets for the Vought Super Christmas Spectacular, hosted by Coleman live from Vought Square (and available to stream for those with Vought+ Super Access) and starring some of your favorite supes.

Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) has made a full recovery from his forced allergic reaction last season and is the proud spokesperson for Vought's new line of bulletproof school backpacks for kids.

Speaking of Starlight, she was the guest of honor at a benefit hosted by The Covenant House, honoring her work with the community and in fighting crime. Along with her teammates on The Seven, notable attendees included Mr. Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) as well as the FBSA's Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) and Hugh Campbell (Jack Quaid).

The final segment was meant to be a commentary from Coleman but was interrupted with a "breaking news" message from Homelander where he spoke directly to the viewers to apologize (?!?) for everything having to do with the Stormfront (Aya Cash) mess and wanting everyone to know, "I'm listening."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Vought News Network: Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman (December 2021) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eAT4oMEI5fw)