With The CW's Supernatural now having shuffled off the network's programming coil, Jared Padalecki is heading on over to the network's upcoming Walker (premiering in January 2021) while Jensen Ackles is going to kick off the new year as Soldier Boy for Amazon Prime's The Boys. But even though he's packing away Dean Winchester (for now) doesn't mean there isn't a little something that Ackles will take with him into his new role. And that "little something" would be… Dean's boots.

Okay, not the exact same ones he wore on the long-running series and a different color, but of all the boots the "original Homelander" could have? It's the exact same kind as Dean's."I somehow managed to end with the same kind of boots for Soldier Boy that I wore as Dean Winchester," Ackles revealed during an interview with EW, with the actor set to head out to Los Angeles in a few days for what he says is his sixth supes suit fitting. "Different color but same boot." Even more fascinating about it was Ackles had a pretty wide selection to choose from ("They had given me a variety [of boots]") so I guess you could call it a case of "foot fate." As for those original boots? A final look…

Series showrunner/EP Eric Kripke and the team behind the Amazon Prime series are looking to get back in front of the cameras for the third season in early 2021 (EP Craig Rosenberg-directed "Payback" kicks off the new season), with Claudia Doumit's (Timeless) Congresswoman Victoria Neuman and Colby Minifie's (Fear the Walking Dead) Ashley Barrett promoted to series regulars. Kripke and Rosenberg also have a college-based spinoff in the pipeline (written by Rosenberg, the series received a fast track order from the streaming service). Set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (not surprisingly, run by Vought International), the series is being described as an irreverent, R-rated exploration of the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

Though it's still a little early in the planning process, Kripke had some details to offer during an interview with THR. First, Kripke wants fans to know that the series isn't the result of Amazon looking to milk the franchise for all it's worth: this was the team's idea. "First, it didn't come from Amazon telling us, 'Hey, you're a hit, you must do a lot more of the same.' It came from me, [The Boys EPs] Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Craig Rosenberg just talking. We stumbled on to this corner of the universe that we really loved and we took it to them," Kripke explained.

As for the concept of the series (which strikes us as a cross between medical school students finding out where their residencies and college athletes getting drafted to pro teams), Kripke was able to elaborate on the different "supes perspective" viewers will have. 'It's a Vought-owned college where young kids with powers are trained as to how to be proper superheroes, all leading to an NBA-style draft at the end of the year. It's sort of like a college sports show meets Fame, because they also have to go to acting classes and marketing classes. It's going to be a very character-driven, hopefully incredibly realistic, college show," he explained.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television are set to produce, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, and Original Film. Rosenberg will pen the pilot and serve as executive producer/showrunner on the spinoff as part of his overall deal with Sony Pictures TV. The Boys developer/executive producer Kripke and fellow EPs, Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; and Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, also executive produce.