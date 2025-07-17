Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: countdown, the boys

The Boys: Jensen Ackles Proves He Pays Attention While Filming (VIDEO)

During a round of "Observe & Report" with the Countdown cast, Jensen Ackles showed just how much he pays attention while filming The Boys.

If there's one thing we've learned about Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) as he's been out there promoting his Prime Video series Countdown from Showrunner Derek Haas, it's that the dude remembers the sets that he works on. During an edition of "Observe & Report, Ackles and his Countdown co-stars, Jessica Camacho, Eric Dane, Violett Beane, Uli Latukefu, and Elliot Knight, were given a chance to check out clips from a number of Prime Video series, and were then quizzed on what they saw. When the second round focused on The Boys S03E06: "Herogasm" and the scene where Homelander (Antony Starr) has a "conversation" with his mirror selves, Ackles nails the questions with ease. But instead of taking the win, Ackles (at around the 2:26 mark) makes an excellent point about how it would've been bigger if he didn't get the answers right considering how much time he spent around the set.

Here's a look at the latest edition of Prime Video's "Observe & Report," with the Countdown case tackling The Boys beginning at around the 1:14 mark in the video below:

In August, production is expected to get underway on Showrunner Paul Grellong and Prime Video's Ackles and Aya Cash (Clara Vought/Stormfront)-starring 50's-set spinoff The Boys: Vought Rising. Last weekend, we learned some more from Ackles regarding what differentiates the prequel series from the flagship series and what he's looking forward to from it during this weekend's "The Road So Far… The Road Ahead: Creation Novi, Michigan" from Creation Entertainment.

Noting that the series will be looking at Vought through a "different lens" because it focuses on the "genesis" of it all, Ackles explained how the spinoff will be a kind of "coming-of-age story" for Soldier Boy in that it's about him developing an understanding of himself and his role in things. Referencing Soldier Boy's exchange with Butcher (Karl Urban) in Season 3 about their fathers, Ackles added that the series will have a "different flavor" as it builds upon aspects of Soldier Boy's past that we know and the insecurities that he's developed. Yes, Ackles even uses the word "vulnerability." Okay, we're sold.

Here's a look at what Ackles had to share about what the upcoming spinoff has in store for Soldier Boy (and once again, huge thanks to Fangasm for being kind enough to share the clip):

Speaking with Collider for an extended interview in June regarding his career supporting his new Prime Video series Countdown, Ackles shared that he is excited to examine how Soldier Boy was in his own time and not time-displaced as we've seen him for most of The Boys. "I'm excited to explore what that world looks like and feels like and sounds like, and see how those characters come to life in that setting," Ackles shared. "I've been playing Soldier Boy in modern day, but I've been playing him like he's kind of an old guy. He's a grandpa from back in the day, so it'll be interesting to now play him with contemporaries." Of course, just because it's a 50s-set prequel doesn't mean it's going to lack in that The Boys "uniqueness" when it comes to storytelling: "It may be like an odd explanation of how we've ended up where we are." Will Hochman (Blue Bloods) and Elizabeth Posey (Euphoria) have joined the cast, though their respective roles are being kept under wraps.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!