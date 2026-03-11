Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Jensen Ackles, the boys, vought rising

The Boys: Jensen Ackles Wrapping "Vought Rising": Soldier Boy Peek

Jensen Ackles posted a video to announce that he was wrapping The Boys: Vought Rising - and offer a quick peek at his Soldier Boy costume.

Article Summary Jensen Ackles is wrapping filming on The Boys: Vought Rising, offering fans a behind-the-scenes Soldier Boy tease.

Vought Rising, a prequel set in the 1950s, stars Ackles as Soldier Boy and Aya Cash as Clara Vought/Stormfront.

Showrunner Eric Kripke hints at possible Gen V crossovers and reveals the inspiration behind supe costume designs.

The Boys: Vought Rising explores the early days of Supes, shifting from military origins to flashy showmanship.

The fifth and final season of Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys has been grabbing all of the headlines lately – and understandably so, with all of the expectations attached to it. But Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, Countdown) was kind enough to remind us that Showrunner Paul Grellong's Ackles (Soldier Boy) and Aya Cash (Clara Vought, aka Stormfront)-starring The Boys: Vought Rising was in production – and he did it by dropping some big news. In a video post on social media earlier today, Ackles announced that today was his final day of filming on the prequel series, offering us a quick look or two at the costume he would be wearing that day – and revealing that it would need three people to help him get into and not the usual two.

"Finishing out with a bang! It's been an absolute thrill ride. Thanks to the crew and cast and all those that gave so much time and energy to make this happen. You're all a bunch of psychos…and I love you for it," Ackles wrote as the caption to his video post, which you can check out below:

The Boys: Vought Rising – Kripke on Possible Gen V Crossover, Costumes

Near the end of August, Kripke shared some interesting insights regarding a possible second season of Gen V and how he envisioned Ethan Slater's Thomas Godolkin appearing. If that name sounds familiar, it's because Slater's Godolkin University founder is set to appear in the second season of Gen V, featuring flashback scenes set in the early to mid-1960s. With "Vough Rising" Season 1 taking place in the 1950s, Kripke has eyes on an appearance from Thomas Godolkin. "If 'Vought Rising' works and we can keep doing more [seasons], I think we'd be insane to not put Ethan Slater's character in that show. He's right there, lined up for a younger Thomas Godolkin. We've discussed it," Kripke shared with EW.

As for the looks of the four Supes we've seen so far, Kripke shared the thought process that went into the designs while working with Grellong and costume designer L.J. Shannon. "We got to have this really in-depth conversation of, 'How would they have started?' The first suits that anyone wore were military suits, which are performative and ornamental. So they would emerge from that pretty naturally. If you're a military person, you wanna wear a suit that looks like you're in the Air Force and Navy and Army," Kripke shared.

However, as more and more supes begin entering the private sector, the visuals change. "Things start getting flashier because it's about showmanship. It's less about military discipline and more about consumerism, and then you start to see them evolve that way. It's really fascinating," he added. Of course, none of this would've been possible without the costume work, with Kripke offering Shannon some serious praise for the amazing work. "Once you really can zoom in on those suits, you see that she custom-made every button, she custom-made every single thing that's on that suit. Every button has a different logo per hero," he shared.

Along with Ackles and Cash, the spinoff prequel also stars Will Hochman (Blue Bloods), Elizabeth Posey (Euphoria), Jorden Myrie (Bridgerton), Nicolò Pasetti (Industry), Ricky Staffieri (The Bear), Brian J. Smith (Sense8), Mason Dye (Stranger Things), KiKi Layne (The Old Guard 2), Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live), Mark Pellegrino (American Rust), Eric Johnson ("Fifty Shades" franchise), Annie Shapero (House of the Dragon), Raphael Sbarge (Task), Romi Shraiter (Ginny & Georgia), Aaron Douglas (Battlestar Galactica), and David Hewlett (Mistletoe Murders).

