The Boys: Kripke on "Heartwarming" Ackles/Padalecki/Collins Reunion

The Boys' Eric Kripke shared what it was like having Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins, Jensen Ackles, and Director Phil Sgriccia together again.

Up until now, our updates on what it was like for Supernatural fam Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins to join Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy) for the fifth and final season of Showrunner Eric Kripke and Prime Video's The Boys have come from Padalecki, Collins, and Ackles. But now, we're getting insight from the most important player in all of this, with Kripke sharing what it was like on both sides of the camera during an interview with TV Insider.

"It's a blast. We already shot it," Kripke confirmed, adding that "Jared, Jensen, and Misha are all in the same frame together, and in the same storyline, and interacting with each other." As for how it felt to be back working on a set with the trio, as well as Supernatural director Phil Sgriccia, Kripke shared that it was just like old times. "Having the five of us back together on set, filming, was just so fun and like a high school reunion, and you immediately fall into all your old patterns," the showrunner/EP revealed. "It was really heartwarming and nice to like immediately be brought back to these guys that I love and haven't had them all together, at least in a professional capacity, in years and years. So it was really, really meaningful."

The Boys: Why Padalecki, Collins, Ackles Apologized BEFORE Filming

Taking the stage during the Jus In Bello (JIB 15) convention in Italy earlier this month, Padalecki thanked the crowd before noting that Ackles, Padalecki, and Collins made their way out for the event after filming The Boys on Thursday. Before continuing, Ackles interjected to add jokingly, "For Season 16 of 'Supernatural…," with Padalecki adding, "If only." From there, Collins shared that the three of them reunited with The Boys and Supernatural director/EP Philip Sgriccia (who is directing them this season) – before the three of them were asked to preemptively apologize to everyone on the set, getting a good laugh from the crowd. "It didn't take long for them to realize why," Ackles added. Padalecki explained that because they've known each other for so long, they have a way of communicating with each other during filming that might surprise some folks at first. Here's a look at a clip from the event – and huge thanks once again to Fangasm for getting the word out there:

