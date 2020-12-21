The Boys: Laz Alonso Gets His 10 Foot Penis Payback on Eric Kripke

If you're reading this then there's a very good chance that you watch Amazon Prime's The Boys- which means there's a very good chance you remember that scene "The Bloody Doors Off." That's when Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) infiltrate the Sage Grove facility for more intel on Stormfront (Aya Cash), only to find themselves in a face-to-face with Lamplighter (Shawn Ashmore) that definitely ends up not going how we expected. But that's not the point: in the facility, Vought is experimenting on adult subjects to stabilize Compound V- that is, until all of the "experiments" break free. One of those is a pleasant gentleman by the name of Love Sausage (Andrew Jackson), who has a prehensile penis that can stretch to enormous lengths. Think Spider-Man's Doc Ock, except instead of several "tentacles," he has one- and it's his penis. And Mother's Milk finds out first hand just skilled Love Sausage is at using his… well… "love sausage" (as you can see in the image below)- all ten feet of it.

Since that time, Alonso has joked about getting "revenge" on series showrunner Eric Kripke for putting him through it- and now it appears he has in the form of a ten-foot penis scarf. And before you ask? Yes, it has testicles. Think Tom Baker's Doctor on Doctor Who– if his scarf was a ten-foot penis. Here's a look at Alonso's well-knitted revenge on Kripke- and Kripke being a sport by displaying it proudly:

Kripke and Rosenberg are also developing a college-based series spinoff from The Boys (written by Rosenberg and with a fast track order from Amazon). Set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), the series is described as an irreverent, R-rated exploration of the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

Though it's still a little early in the planning process, Kripke had some details to offer during an interview with THR. First, Kripke wants fans to know that the series isn't the result of Amazon looking to milk the franchise for all it's worth: this was the team's idea. "First, it didn't come from Amazon telling us, 'Hey, you're a hit, you must do a lot more of the same.' It came from me, [The Boys EPs] Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Craig Rosenberg just talking. We stumbled on to this corner of the universe that we really loved and we took it to them," Kripke explained.

As for the concept of the series (which strikes us as a cross between medical school students finding out where their residencies and college athletes getting drafted to pro teams), Kripke was able to elaborate on the different "supes perspective" viewers will have. 'It's a Vought-owned college where young kids with powers are trained as to how to be proper superheroes, all leading to an NBA-style draft at the end of the year. It's sort of like a college sports show meets Fame, because they also have to go to acting classes and marketing classes. It's going to be a very character-driven, hopefully incredibly realistic, college show," he explained.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television are set to produce, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, and Original Film. Rosenberg will pen the pilot and serve as executive producer/showrunner on the spinoff as part of his overall deal with Sony Pictures TV. The Boys developer/executive producer Kripke and fellow EPs, Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; and Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, also executive produce.