The Boys S03: What Jensen Ackles Should Do With His Soldier Boy Sock

As viewers continue to process what Amazon and Showrunner & EP Eric Kripke's The Boys S03E04 "Glorious Five Year Plan" (our review) had to offer, we're getting some insight into that important moment when Jensen Ackles's Soldier Boy was unfrozen and unleashed upon the world. Now, Ackles and Kripke are offering some insight to EW into Soldier Boy's "revealing" debut and tease what the shocking impact he's already had on Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) by stripping her of her powers means moving forward. But best of all, we're going to pitch Ackles & Kripke on what could be the best auction idea ever- see you after the image jump!

Well, That's One Way to Break the Ice with a New Show: "What better way to bring a new guy onto the set and then make him take all his clothes off? So, yeah, it was a nice intro for me into a completely foreign space with nothing on but a sock."- Ackles.

(Look, we're just putting this out there to Ackles & Kripke. That sock? If you put that up for auction to support a charity or a group of charities, that thing would break records. It's for a good cause, it fits perfectly with the vibe of the show, and just imagine how great it would be to watch the mainstream media have to cover it and how they would approach it? Just a thought. Please don't judge us.)

Yes, That Beard Is 100% Ackles: "I didn't know that I could grow a beard. It became its own thing. I had more products on the bathroom counter for the hair on my face than anything else and it was a little obnoxious. My wife was done with it. She was like 'Enough with the beard. Can we get rid of that?'"- Ackles

Kripke Sees Soldier Boy as a "Walking Chernobyl" Who's a Danger to All Supes: "Once he was taken to the Russians and subjected to all of these horrific, highly radioactive experiments… he's just this like walking nuclear reactor, which obviously makes him a lot more dangerous, both to people and to superheroes because he can fry the Compound V right out of their blood."- Kripke

And here's a look back at the extended cut of Soldier Boy's "golden" performance from S03E04 "Glorious Five Year Plan,"

Today, we take a look back as Soldier Boy serenades the Solid Gold dancers with a Super rendition of Blondie's "Rapture" just before his heroic final mission. Shortly after, he was posthumously awarded a Vrammy for Best Special Guest Performance!

In an interview with Variety, Vernon Sanders, Amazon Studios Head of Global Television, discussed how things are looking with The Boys universe expanding:

"The Boys: Diabolical" Season 2? "There is absolutely the possibility. We were excited when we launched. We thought there was a two-fold opportunity with 'Diabolical.' One was to get 'The Boys' fans excited about and get it out early. But we also wanted to see if there was another bite of the apple once the mothership show returned, and we are seeing real engagement and growth of the show there. We've definitely had conversations with the producers about what the next installment would look like."

Untitled College-Based Spinoff? "We are thrilled, the dailies look great, we are excited about the cast that we have. It absolutely has 'The Boys,' it's part of the show, but I think the other thing we are excited about, it's different in its own way. It's definitely been a long road. I have to admit, when Eric Kripke came to talk to us about the spinoff, we were so excited about the potential of it, we told him we wanted it two years earlier than he said he could get it done. Eric has been great and brought great showrunners as well."

More Spinoffs? "There's ideas beyond the shows that we have. We want to pace ourselves. The launch of the show this season so far has really blown us away, and I wouldn't be surprised if you heard about more but for the time being, we are focused on this next show and making sure that it lives up to everything it needs to be, and so far, we are on track."