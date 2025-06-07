Posted in: Amazon Studios, CW, TV | Tagged: Supernatural, the boys

The Boys Scene Supernatural/"The French Mistake" Reminder: Collins

During a Creation Entertainment this weekend, Misha Collins shared that his scene with Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki during The Boys Season 5 reminded him a bit of Supernatural Season 6 Episode 15: "The French Mistake."

Ever since it was announced that Supernatural fam Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins would be sharing screen time with Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy) during the fifth and final season of Showrunner Eric Kripke and Prime Video's The Boys, fans have been checking out anything and everything that might offer clues to what they can expect. During Creation Entertainment's "The Road So Far… The Road Ahead: Creation Oklahoma City" this weekend, Collins offered an interesting tease about what goes down. While having to stay on "spoiler watch," Collins noted that their on-screen time together in The Boys might vibe a bit familiar for those who've seen Supernatural Season 6 Episode 15: "The French Mistake."

The 2011 episode finds the angel Balthazar trapping Sam (Padalecki) and Dean (Ackles) in an alternate reality where they're known as – you guessed it – "Jared Padalecki" and "Jensen Ackles." Yup, it gets even more meta because "Jared Padalecki" and "Jensen Ackles" play Sam and Dean on a television show. The name of that show? Supernatural. Thankfully, Castiel (Collins) makes the save after some twists and turns (though a much larger threat loomed).

Here's what Collins had to share earlier today during #SPNOKC, and huge thanks once again to Fangasm for getting the word out:

"There are some things that are coming in Season 5 that you're not going to have in your bingo card," Mitchell shared while speaking with Deadline Hollywood during Amazon's Prime Video FYC event last month that also included Jack Quaid, Susan Heyward, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, Tomer Capone, Jessie T. Usher, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, and Chace Crawford."I look at the last two seasons … like an accordion. One piece of the accordion is going out, and then this is the compression going back in. There was a lot of setup in Season 4 for Season 5. Everything is gunning towards that climactic end. So it's exciting at the moment because we're filming all that," Starr added.

With regards to Kripke's decision to end The Boys after five seasons, there is a collective respect for the showrunner making the call when he felt it was best for the series. "Every time, it's the same reaction. 'No! Who do I have to murder!?' And that's a good sign. You don't want the opposite, where they're like, 'Oh thank God.'" Quaid explained. Minifie added, "Sometimes things go on too long and then it starts to run away from you and you don't get to tell the story you want to tell. When the announcement came out, Kripke said we get to end it on our terms, which I think is a really beautiful thing. The best stories have a beginning, middle, and end. Knowing the end is in five, we were able to tell the middle really well."

Eric Kripke on The Boys a Being "Political Show" Now

During an interview with Forbes from earlier this year, Kripke discussed how the streaming series has leaned into being a political show and how current events impact the season's writing (but not the show's endgame). "Look, I think 'The Boys' probably, for better or worse, is a political show at this point. I think season four was political. I think the world has sort of grown to resemble the show more and more in a way that's not great. And so, we just sort of lean into it. I mean, the show is about why and how you should question your leaders. You should question anyone who stands in front of you. You should question anyone who is pitching you simple answers to complicated problems and who is saying that they're the only ones who can save you – like those are dangerous people. Obviously, we're not shy about saying that, but I take a little bit of pride in that for our bananas superhero show, we're one of the most current shows on TV in terms of like reflecting exactly what's happening in the world at this moment, and that's great. It's amazing for a superhero show to be doing that. So, I'm really proud that we pulled that off," Kripke shared, noting that over the seasons, the writers began to embrace how the series and real life were reflecting one another.

After noting that not all of the scripts were written at the time of the interview last month, Kripke shared how current events routinely impact the scripts as they evolve from first draft to filming-approved. "I mean, look – things adjust all the time. That happened in season one when like the 'Me Too' movement broke in the middle of the season, and we had to go back and rethink a lot of things. So, we're sort of used to this organic movement of the scripts always transforming a little bit, based on what's happening in the world. So, that doesn't really scare us. That's pretty par for the course. You're always rewriting these things right up until the day before they shoot and, sometimes, the day they shoot. So, we're used to changing things as the world changes – but yes, we definitely adjust scripts as new events come to light," the showrunner explained.

But in terms of where the series and characters are heading during their final run, Kripke adds that the "big picture" endgame plans don't change. "We have, in terms of the big picture of the story, like it stays the same. I mean, especially in the final season when every character has to reach their climax – like we've had those in our back pocket for a while and this season is mostly just figuring out how to get there, you know? So, it's more like the stuff that the characters talk about that's happening in society, and some of the joke targets we're taking, and some of that stuff changes, but the main bones of it stay pretty similar."

Eric Kripke Is "Working Hard to Not Sell Out"

"We're gonna look at the chips we have on the table right now. I live in absolute terror of becoming the thing we've been satirizing for five years," Kripke shared during a recent conversation with Collider, explaining why he continues to be cautious about expanding the show's universe too much, too soon. "The thing about 'The Boys' is that it's punk rock, and it hurts extra hard when punk rockers sell out. I'm really working hard to not sell out. We do these shows because we really care about them and we're passionate about them, and they can tell fresh stories that we can't tell in 'The Boys' and not just be about rapid expansion but be very careful and mindful about the choices we're making and being able to defend why we're making them. I worry about that every single day," he added. "I just want people to say, maybe it's for them, and maybe it isn't for them, but gotta hand it to them, they maintain a consistent level of quality."

