The Boys: Schwarzenegger, Thomas & Pigossi Join Spinoff Series Cast

We have some new names to add if you're keeping score on how things are going casting-wise with the upcoming The Boys spinoff from Amazon, original series showrunner & EP Eric Kripke, and spinoff showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Patrick Schwarzenegger (The Staircase), Sean Patrick Thomas (The Tragedy of Macbeth), and Marco Pigossi (Invisible City) have also joined the cast. And though details on their characters are being kept in a spoiler-free vault, DH also reports that Schwarzenegger is set for Golden Boy, while Thomas will portray Polarity and Pigossi will portray Dr. Cardosa. The trio joins a cast that includes Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, and Shelley Conn. With production currently underway, the spinoff is set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (and run by Vought International), with the irreverent, R-rated show exploring the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

"Much like 'Mork & Mindy' spun-off from 'Happy Days'—which is an insane and true fact—our spinoff will exist in the Vought Cinematic Universe, yet have a tone and style all its own," Kripke said in a statement. "It's our take on a college show, with an ensemble of fascinating, complicated, and sometimes deadly Young Supes. Michele and Tara are stone-cold geniuses, we're thrilled to have them steer this ship and grateful to Sony and Amazon for the opportunity. We love this show and can't wait for you to see it. Also, 'Baywatch Nights' spun-off from 'Baywatch,' and it had vampires. Vampires!"

Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios are set to produce, with Fazekas and Butters serving as showrunners and executive producers. The Boys creator Kripke will executive produce via Kripke Enterprises along with The Boys executive producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver of Point Grey Pictures, Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, and Michaela Starr. Erica Rosbe and Zak Schwartz are co-executive producers. Loreli Alanís will serve as executive in charge on behalf of Point Grey Pictures.