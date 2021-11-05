The Boys Season 3 First Look at Laurie Holden as Crimson Countess

With only a day to go until the Vought New Network (VNN) returns for its monthly dish of Vought-approved mudslinging, the fine folks over at Amazon showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys have offered us an unexpected surprise on Friday. How big of a surprise? How about a look at Laurie Holden (The Walking Dead, The Americans) rocking her Crimson Countess super costume. From the name alone, it comes as no surprise that the red-haired "hero" sports a red costume and cape and has heat-based powers. In the comics, the Payback member is involved with Mind Droid but was rumored to be having an affair with fellow team member Stormfront (interesting to see how her origin story is tweaked). Unfortunately, Crimson makes the mistake of going after Butcher's dog and it doesn't go well. In fact, let's just say that if the series goes the way of the comics? Things don't go very well for Payback, either. Now here's a look:

VNN anchor Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison) and his "Seven on 7" segment returned last month to offer a whole bunch of corporate-approved "news" updates (ones that also offer some insight into Season 3). First up, it looks like the Stormfront-loving "The Stormchasers" want some public answers about her whereabouts. From there, The Deep (Chace Crawford) welcomes a new baby bottlenose dolphin named Dinky to Oceanland. Following that, we learn that Vought has purchased Christian-owned organic grocery chain Heaven's Harvest. And as for Starlight (Erin Moriarty), she's gone back to her classic costume (which is selling out for Halloween and getting close to Homelander costume numbers). Next up, Livewire broke up a drug ring in Madison, Wisconsin, moving drugs via candy. Then a "Breaking News" segment finds a very "explosive" Season 2 face being hunted as a "homicidal hitchhiker"- with Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) quietly vowing to track her down. Finally, Coleman ends the segment with a rant against the FBSA (Federal Bureau of Superhuman Affairs), Congresswoman Neuman (Claudia Doumit), and "supe-hating lapdog" Hugh Campbell (Jack Quaid).

As for our commercial, The Deep's personal PR campaign continues with his partnership with Liquid Death as Chief Sustainability Associate in support of their #DeathtoPlastic campaign. But this is where things get really meta because Liquid Death is a very real water brand and #DeathtoPlastic is a very real charitable initiative. Liquid Death takes the healthiest thing you can drink (water) and packages it into infinitely recyclable tallboy cans that can actually compete with the marketing of other brands across energy drinks, beer, and junk food. And as part of the #DeathToPlastic initiative, Liquid Death donates 10% of the proceeds to charitable causes and nonprofits that are providing safe drinking water to communities around the world where it is not immediately available and cleaning up plastic garbage out of the ocean.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Vought News Network: Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman (October 2021) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PRVcXtbNgpY&t=1s)

Heading into the third season of The Boys, viewers can look forward to seeing more than just Jensen Ackles' (Supernatural) turn as original supe Soldier Boy. Laurie Holden (The Walking Dead, The Americans) has been tapped for the recurring role of supe Crimson Countess, along with Sean Patrick Flannery (The Boondock Saints), Nick Wechsler (Revenge), and Miles Gaston Villanueva (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders) as three original supes characters. Villaneuva plays Supersonic, rumored to possibly have a personal connection with Starlight. Flannery will play the weapon expert-sounding Gunpowder, while Wechsler will be taking on the role of Blue Hawk. In addition, Frances Turner (The Man In The High Castle), Kristin Booth (The Hot Zone: Anthrax), and Jack Doolan (Marcella) have joined the new season in recurring roles. Turner is set as Monique, Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso) wife. Booth and Doolan are on board as supe siblings Tessa and Tommy, otherwise known as "The TNT Twins."