The Boys Season 4 Ep. 4 Preview: Hughie's Hurt; Kimiko Improvises

Hughie's hurt, so Kimiko needs to improvise in this clip from Showrunner/EP Eric Kripke's The Boys S04E04: "Wisdom of the Ages."

In less than twenty-four hours, we get to start processing what we learned from the fourth episode of Prime Video and Showrunner/EP Eric Kripke's The Boys Season 4 – and considering it has Homelander (Antony Starr) engaging in a homecoming of sorts, it's safe to assume that we're going to learn a lot. But that's not all, because it looks like it's "shots fired" as Firecracker (Valorie Curry) goes public with her personal vendetta against Annie/Starlight (Erin Moriarty). But it's Hughie (Jack Quaid) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) getting the spotlight in the Rotten Tomatoes-exclusive clip from S04E04: "Wisdom of the Ages" (written by Geoff Aull), with Hughie needing a patch-up after an attack from Shining Light – with Kimiko making it clear to Hughie what it is he needs to do to keep his dad alive…

In Season Four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander (Antony Starr), who is consolidating his power. Butcher (Karl Urban), with only months to live, has lost Becca's son and his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team is fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late. Now, here's a look at the latest preview for this week's episode – followed by the promo trailer from earlier this week:

The Boys Season 4: Eric Kripke on Sister Sage, Firecracker Insights

During an interview with EW, Kripke shared that Susan Heyward's Sister Sage and Valorie Curry's Firecracker represent the show's twisted take on two more superhero archetypes – "The World's Smartest Person" and "All-American! USA!" When it comes to Sage, Kripke notes that being "a tactical genius" will see her having Homelander's ear – making The Seven leader "much more dangerous." As for Firecracker, Kripke notes that the gun-loving supe sits somewhere to the far right of even VNN's Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison) – and that she definitely has very similar traits to Donald Trump's potential VP pick, Kristi Noem. Here's a look at what else Kripke had to share about Sister Sage and Firecracker:

Kripke on Sister Sage: "It's such a funny power. A lot of superhero worlds have that character. Whereas most of them are usually really reedy white dudes, we wanted a Black woman who was raised in a low socioeconomic area, so no one f***ing listens to her. It's both commentary and satirical that you have literally the smartest person in the world that could cure all of society's ills, but she just can't get anyone to listen to her. So then she becomes a bitter misanthrope."

Kripke on Firecracker: "It turns out there's always crazier. Firecracker represents both members of the conspiracy-minded movements and the super extreme right-wing news media. That character has some surprising backstory that connects her to some of the characters in our world that it was just interesting to bring in one of those pistol-packing 'I shot my puppies' type of characters."

