The Boys Season 4: Jeffrey Dean Morgan In All His [REDACTED] Glory

Jeffrey Dean Morgan reveals a lot about his character in Prime Video & Eric Kripke's The Boys Season 4 - if you can speak "Redacted," that is.

By now, we know that showrunner Eric Kripke and the newest addition to the cast, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, went through Heaven and Hell (and a pandemic and two entertainment industry-wide labor strikes) to make Morgan's appearance happen in the upcoming fourth season of Prime Video's The Boys. Up until now, we don't know much about Morgan's mysterious character other than he clearly has a past with Butcher (Karl Urban), he seems like someone whose respect and approval Butcher wants, and he looks like he's on Butcher's side when it comes to how to deal with supes. But now, Morgan is ready to reveal all – and he pretty much does it in a teaser that was released earlier today. But if you're not fluent in "redacted" and don't have the ability to read lips through a moving black box. you might have a tough time…

Here's a look at Morgan sharing all that he can about [REDACTED] – dammit!

While Morgan and Kripke remain on spoiler lockdown, Kripke shared with EW how the role was "perfect" for Morgan and that he gives Butcher someone siding with his way of thinking. In fact, their bond is so important that the duo has earned their own character profile key art poster – waiting for you below. "Once the character that he plays came up, we said, 'Oh! That would be perfect for Jeff.' He was always going to play that character if he was able to swing it," Kripke shared – and if you're getting the impression like we did that Morgan's character might be the angel/devil on Butcher's shoulder telling him he's doing the right thing, it doesn't sound like we're far off.

"I can tell you that he shares a lot of Butcher's concern and hatred of superheroes," Kripke shares about Butcher's "old colleague" (as Kripke describes him). "It really came from the notion of everyone else in The Boys is always trying to pull Butcher back. So what would happen if he started working with someone who wants to push him forward?" As for Morgan, it sounds like he found a nice fit with the role he's playing – especially in terms of who he gets to share the screen with. "I knew who my scenes would be with, whom I f***ing love," Morgan explained. "Karl [Urban] is a better looking, better acting version of me, but we're the same f***ing motherf***er. To work with that is so much fun."

Speaking with Empire regarding the upcoming season of The Boys, Kripke did share that he knows what will happen in that final episode – whenever it may occur. In addition, Kripke addresses the importance of growing the franchise while making sure that they "don't fucking sell out" creatively and offers some timeline clarity on where things pick up when the fourth season begins – and it sounds like good news for Secretary of Defense Bob Singer (Jim Beaver)/Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) ticket… especially Neuman.

When The End Comes, Kripke Is Ready…: "You can't build a show that's about these two forces of Homelander [Antony Starr] and Butcher [Karl Urban] slowly closing in on each other without bringing that to a head. Whenever that last episode occurs, I know what happens."

On Keeping Creative Focus As "The Boys" Franchise Grows: "I'm very aware of the ironic position this puts us in. I think about it every day, how important it is: even if we're telling more stories in this world, that we don't fucking sell out" (Kripke addressing how a show that satirized "franchise culture" has become a franchise itself).

VP-Elect Victoria Neuman? The Thought Is Mind-Blowing: "I don't think it's a spoiler to say that it opens on election night. Victoria Neuman, a secret homicidal supe, is now the Vice President-elect. In a couple months, she's going to be confirmed and inaugurated — and then she's a heartbeat away from the Presidency, in quite the Faustian bargain with Homelander. So that's a really good ticking clock — and [it gives us the opportunity] to talk stolen elections and using social media to spew disinformation, and trials, and social unrest, and how people in power actually instigate social unrest because it's a political benefit to them."

The Boys Season 4: Eric Kripke on Sister Sage, Firecracker Insights

During an interview with EW, Kripke shared that Susan Heyward's Sister Sage and Valorie Curry's Firecracker represent the show's twisted take on two more superhero archetypes – "The World's Smartest Person" and "All-American! USA!" When it comes to Sage, Kripke notes that being "a tactical genius" will see her having Homelander's ear – making The Seven leader "much more dangerous." As for Firecracker, Kripke notes that the gun-loving supe sits somewhere to the far right of even VNN's Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison) – and that she definitely has very similar traits to Donald Trump's potential VP pick, Kristi Noem. Here's a look at what else Kripke had to share about Sister Sage and Firecracker:

Kripke on Sister Sage: "It's such a funny power. A lot of superhero worlds have that character. Whereas most of them are usually really reedy white dudes, we wanted a Black woman who was raised in a low socioeconomic area, so no one f***ing listens to her. It's both commentary and satirical that you have literally the smartest person in the world that could cure all of society's ills, but she just can't get anyone to listen to her. So then she becomes a bitter misanthrope."

Kripke on Firecracker: "It turns out there's always crazier. Firecracker represents both members of the conspiracy-minded movements and the super extreme right-wing news media. That character has some surprising backstory that connects her to some of the characters in our world that it was just interesting to bring in one of those pistol-packing 'I shot my puppies' type of characters."

In Season Four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander (Antony Starr), who is consolidating his power. Butcher (Karl Urban), with only months to live, has lost Becca's son and his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team is fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late."

