The Boys Season 5: Jack Quaid Wants His Butt to Have Less Screen Time

The Boys star Jack Quaid on wanting to let his bare butt sit out the fifth and final season of Showrunner Eric Kripke's hit series.

When it comes to the fifth season of Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys, much of the conversation has been about what we'll see during the hit Prime Video series' final run. For example, we know that we're going to be seeing a lot more of Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy and that we're going to be seeing Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer) and Mason Dye (Stranger Things) now that they've joined the cast. But if Jack Quaid has his way, we'll be seeing less of him. No, not the amount of screen time he has – how much of him we actually see when he is on our screens.

Checking in with Josh Horowitz for a live taping of Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast during New York Comic Con 2024 (NYCC 2024), Quaid made it known that he's more than happy to let his butt take a more "undercover" role moving forward. "Oh, man, I kind of just want nudity to stop," Quaid shared. "My butt's had a lot of screen time – and it's not a great one, you know what I mean." As for how his family deals with seeing so much of him on their screens, Quaid offers them fair warning. "Yes, no … anything involved in my a**, I've just been like, 'Can you just not watch?' I mean, season 3, don't watch it. Like, no one in my family should watch season 3. My butt's all over that thing," he revealed.

The Boys Season 5: Random Notes…

In August, Antony Starr (Homelander) checked in with Team LJ Supersuits – the amazing team that crafts some of the finest costume work going. Based on the images he shared on Instagram from his visit, it looks like some Season 5 costume work is already underway – but in case you missed the ten-ton hint, Kripke was kind enough to drive the point home:

"Saw the lovely team at [Team LJ Supersuits] today….Good times ahead. Keep going, kiddos," Starr wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, which also included a look at his visit to their offices/workshops:

Speaking with Gamesradar+, Kripke shared one of the reasons why Soldier Boy was brought back – and how his allegiances will be quite different during the final season (sorry, Karl Urban's Billy Butcher). "You know, what we realized was we really hadn't explored the father-son relationship much between Homelander and Soldier Boy. There's a lot of material there: how Soldier Boy feels about Homelander, how Homelander feels about his dad, and so we really wanted to dig into that relationship," Kripke explained.

The creative team also doesn't lose sight of just how popular both Ackles and the character are—as was evident by the crowd's reaction to him coming out onto the stage for the panel. Kripke joked, "We were just really excited to bring him out. And, you know, Jensen, despite his tragic ugliness, you know, we thought we should give him a shot." What's not a joke is who Soldier Boy has his sights set on when he does wake up from his deep freeze. "Soldier Boy is really driven to kill Butcher after Butcher betrayed him in season 3. So he's just an excellent antagonist, to switch sides and basically, you know, to be with the supes," Kripke added.

