The Boys Spinoff Gen V: Cast Video Officially Confirms Series Name

Even with the fourth season set to start filming in August and the third season having just wrapped, did you really think that Amazon & Showrunner Eric Kripke would let the heat surrounding The Boys cool off? Now when showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters have a spinoff set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (and run by Vought International) on its way. The irreverent, R-rated series is set to explore the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. And now, it has an official name: Gen V. Along with that news, we have some members of the cast (which includes Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Shelley Conn, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi) checking in via video to offer all of the reasons why you should have it on your radar.

Now here's a look at the cast of Gen V checking in via social media:

Allow us to introduce ya to GEN V, The Boys college spinoff in the works with this brilliant bunch. pic.twitter.com/OOKjjqb87y — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) July 15, 2022

"This set is really fun, and there's just a loosey-goosey comedy. It's kind of like 'Euphoria' meets superheroes, I guess," Schwarzenegger (who originally auditioned for the role of Homelander, the role Antony Starr now holds) revealed during Variety's Just for Variety podcast. And as for how much The Staircase actor knew heading into the project? "I honestly didn't know anything. I can say that because it's true. It's not like I chose not to read something. They are so secretive about what the heck happens in this show," he explained. But considering this is The Boys we're talking about, Schwarzenegger had some idea of what to expect: "It's 'The Boys'! I know it's gonna be something f***ing crazy."

Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios are set to produce, with Fazekas and Butters serving as showrunners and executive producers. The Boys creator Kripke will executive produce via Kripke Enterprises along with The Boys executive producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver of Point Grey Pictures, Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, and Michaela Starr. Erica Rosbe and Zak Schwartz are co-executive producers. Loreli Alanís will serve as executive in charge on behalf of Point Grey Pictures.

In an interview with Variety, Vernon Sanders, Amazon Studios Head of Global Television, discussed how things are looking with The Boys universe expanding:

"The Boys: Diabolical" Season 2? "There is absolutely the possibility. We were excited when we launched. We thought there was a two-fold opportunity with 'Diabolical.' One was to get 'The Boys' fans excited about and get it out early. But we also wanted to see if there was another bite of the apple once the mothership show returned, and we are seeing real engagement and growth of the show there. We've definitely had conversations with the producers about what the next installment would look like."

Untitled College-Based Spinoff? "We are thrilled, the dailies look great, we are excited about the cast that we have. It absolutely has 'The Boys,' it's part of the show, but I think the other thing we are excited about, it's different in its own way. It's definitely been a long road. I have to admit, when Eric Kripke came to talk to us about the spinoff, we were so excited about the potential of it, we told him we wanted it two years earlier than he said he could get it done. Eric has been great and brought great showrunners as well."

More Spinoffs? "There's ideas beyond the shows that we have. We want to pace ourselves. The launch of the show this season so far has really blown us away, and I wouldn't be surprised if you heard about more but for the time being, we are focused on this next show and making sure that it lives up to everything it needs to be, and so far, we are on track."