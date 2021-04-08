The Boys Star Karl Urban Reveals the Second Thing We Have in Common

As you could probably tell from our last post, it really is a coin flip when it comes to what we're going to get from the cast, crew, and creative team behind Amazon Prime and showrunner/EP Eric Kripke's The Boys. We think we did a pretty good job of proving that point last time, with an update that ranged from Erin Moriarty sharing a frosty look at Antony Starr and Chace Crawford to Jack Quaid and his new band Dupree singing about the sexual proclivities of raccoons (yup, you read that right- check it out here). Thankfully, our brains are being given a bit of a break on Thursday morning with a post from Karl Urban- checking in from filming with a throwback post from last week showing off the same level of love and appreciation for early morning starts that we have.

Here's a look at Urban's post, which confirms that we now have two things in common with the actor (with sweet facial hair obviously being the first):

Though it was still early in the planning process, Kripke had some intel to offer about the previously-mentioned spinoff series from showrunner and EP Craig Rosenberg (writer of The Boys S03E01 "Payback") during an interview in October 2020 (well before casting news began to break). First, Kripke wanted fans to know that the series wasn't the result of Amazon looking to milk the franchise for all it's worth: this was the team's idea. "First, it didn't come from Amazon telling us, 'Hey, you're a hit, you must do a lot more of the same.' It came from me, [The Boys EPs] Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Craig Rosenberg just talking. We stumbled on to this corner of the universe that we really loved and we took it to them," Kripke explained.

As for the concept of the series (which strikes us as a cross between medical school students finding out where their residencies and college athletes getting drafted to pro teams), Kripke was able to elaborate on the different "supes perspective" viewers will have. 'It's a Vought-owned college where young kids with powers are trained as to how to be proper superheroes, all leading to an NBA-style draft at the end of the year. It's sort of like a college sports show meets Fame, because they also have to go to acting classes and marketing classes. It's going to be a very character-driven, hopefully incredibly realistic, college show," he explained.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television are set to produce, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and NightSky Productions. Rosenberg will pen the pilot and serve as executive producer and showrunner on The Boys spinoff as part of his overall deal with Sony Pictures TV. The Boys developer and executive producer Kripke and fellow EPs, Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty; and Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter also executive produce. Lizzie Broadway (The Rookie, Bones), Jaz Sinclair (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Shane Paul McGhie (Deputy, Greenleaf), Aimee Carrero (Elena of Avalor, Young & Hungry), and Maddie Phillips (Teenage Bounty Hunters) are set to star.