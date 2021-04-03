The Boys: Jack Quaid Needs You to Know "Raccoons Be F***in" & More

Throughout any given day, week, month, or year, Bleeding Cool TV covers dozens upon dozens of broadcast, cable, and streaming series. And while many do an excellent job staying engaged with their fanbase (especially between seasons), there's something special about covering a show like Amazon Prime and showrunner/EP Eric Kripke's The Boys. In this case, that "something special" is the full understanding that you never know what you're going to get from the cast during production. It could be the look at a script page from an upcoming episode or an image of Laz Alonso's being strangled by a prehensile penis- it's truly a coin flip on any given day.

Today a perfect example of that Jekyll/Hyde rollercoaster ride, with Erin Moriarty (Annie aka Starlight) sharing a look at Antony Starr (Homelander) and Chace Crawford (The Deep) via Instagram as they're enjoying some brief downtime in the not-so-warm-and-cozy world of Toronto. Very nice, very sweet, and we always like to see when a cast and crew get along so well and it's legit. Check out Moriarty's post below- and then buckle up for a striking change in direction.

Okay, we're not sure where to go with this one so we're just going to play it straight. So Jack Quaid's now officially a member of a band called Dupree (with Max Ash and Rob Tanchum)- and they dropped their first single, "R.B.F." And just so there's no mystery (and so no one complains about not being given a heads-up), the single's message is that raccoons are f***ing at rates that even rabbits would be jealous of. Except none of you knew about it until now. And now you know. We're guessing Dupree would say, "you're welcome." Now check out the music video below- which is definitely NSFW:

Though it was still early in the planning process, Kripke had some details to offer about the previously-mentioned spinoff series from showrunner and EP Craig Rosenberg (writer of The Boys S03E01 "Payback") during an interview in October 2020 (well before casting news began to break). First, Kripke wanted fans to know that the series wasn't the result of Amazon looking to milk the franchise for all it's worth: this was the team's idea. "First, it didn't come from Amazon telling us, 'Hey, you're a hit, you must do a lot more of the same.' It came from me, [The Boys EPs] Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Craig Rosenberg just talking. We stumbled on to this corner of the universe that we really loved and we took it to them," Kripke explained.

As for the concept of the series (which strikes us as a cross between medical school students finding out where their residencies and college athletes getting drafted to pro teams), Kripke was able to elaborate on the different "supes perspective" viewers will have. 'It's a Vought-owned college where young kids with powers are trained as to how to be proper superheroes, all leading to an NBA-style draft at the end of the year. It's sort of like a college sports show meets Fame, because they also have to go to acting classes and marketing classes. It's going to be a very character-driven, hopefully incredibly realistic, college show," he explained.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television are set to produce, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and NightSky Productions. Rosenberg will pen the pilot and serve as executive producer and showrunner on The Boys spinoff as part of his overall deal with Sony Pictures TV. The Boys developer and executive producer Kripke and fellow EPs, Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty; and Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter also executive produce. Lizzie Broadway (The Rookie, Bones), Jaz Sinclair (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Shane Paul McGhie (Deputy, Greenleaf), Aimee Carrero (Elena of Avalor, Young & Hungry), and Maddie Phillips (Teenage Bounty Hunters) are set to star.