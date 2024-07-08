Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, prime video, season 4, the boys, trailer

The Boys Suffer Some "Season's Beatings" in This S04E07 Promo Trailer

It's #TheBoysChristmas! Check out this promo trailer for the next episode of Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys Season 4.

We've got Homelander (Antony Starr) sending out The Deep (Chace Crawford), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), Black Noir II (Nathan Mitchell), Sister Sage (Susan Heyward), and Firecracker (Valorie Curry) to play the roles of "wrathful gods" – while grooming Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) to be a twisted version of himself. We've got Butcher (Karl Urban) moving forward on the supes-killing virus – though we're not sure where the revelation that Joe Kessler (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) was all in his head is going to leave him. We've got M.M. (Laz Alonso), Hughie (Jack Quaid), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) – with Frenchie (Tomer Capone) still in prison – learning just how far Homelander's plans go. Of course, we can't forget the two biggest wildcards in play, with Neauman (Claudia Doumit) making sure that her family reunion with Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) remains an extended visit. While we know that doesn't cover everything happening lately in the fourth season of Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys – that should be enough to get you up to speed before checking out the promo trailer for S04E07: "The Insider" (tell us that doesn't have an ominous sound to it…).

Guess what? It's Christmas time! But based on what you're about to see, it looks more like a season for holiday "beatings" – and a whole lot of bloodshed. Here's a look at the official promo trailer for the next episode of Prime Video and Kripke's The Boys Season 4, the Paul Grellong-penned "The Insider":

The Boys Season 4: Eric Kripke on Sister Sage, Firecracker Insights

During an interview with EW, Kripke shared that Susan Heyward's Sister Sage and Valorie Curry's Firecracker represent the show's twisted take on two more superhero archetypes – "The World's Smartest Person" and "All-American! USA!" When it comes to Sage, Kripke notes that being "a tactical genius" will see her having Homelander's ear – making The Seven leader "much more dangerous." As for Firecracker, Kripke notes that the gun-loving supe sits somewhere to the far right of even VNN's Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison) – and that she definitely has very similar traits to Donald Trump's potential VP pick, Kristi Noem. Here's a look at what else Kripke had to share about Sister Sage and Firecracker:

Kripke on Sister Sage: "It's such a funny power. A lot of superhero worlds have that character. Whereas most of them are usually really reedy white dudes, we wanted a Black woman who was raised in a low socioeconomic area, so no one f***ing listens to her. It's both commentary and satirical that you have literally the smartest person in the world that could cure all of society's ills, but she just can't get anyone to listen to her. So then she becomes a bitter misanthrope."

Kripke on Firecracker: "It turns out there's always crazier. Firecracker represents both members of the conspiracy-minded movements and the super extreme right-wing news media. That character has some surprising backstory that connects her to some of the characters in our world that it was just interesting to bring in one of those pistol-packing 'I shot my puppies' type of characters."

Eric Kripke on Having Some MCU Fun During Episode 5

During Vought's big V52 event, fans of Homelander were treated to a look at what's in store for the Vought Cinematic Universe (VCU) up through… Phase 19?!? Yup, you read that right. There was even a very details graphic showing the films comprising Phases 7-10 along with their logos – from The Seven Reborn to Teenage Kix: Sex-Ed. By this point, we think it's pretty clear which certain "marvelous" film and series universe is being satirized. Shortly after posting a high-res version of the V52 slide on social media, Kripke was asked during an interview if he had gotten any feedback from the folks at Marvel Studios – good, bad, or anything in between

"I heard very casually and in passing that Marvel executives watch and like the show. But I haven't been given any names or anyone — just someone mentioned it to me in passing. I think it's done in good fun. Like I've said, I watch all the Marvel movies. I dig them. It's just the sheer amount of content is worth having a little fun with," Kripke shared during an interview with Variety. As for what will eventually happen to those projects, Kripke envisions it being similar to the fate met by many projects here in the real world as studios tried to self-correct some bad streaming business moves. "Well, let's be honest. At least half of them will be canceled for the write-off, and then a bunch will go on Vought+ [Vought's in-universe streaming service], and then a very few will hit the theater. It just seems to be how the business is these days," Kripke added.

