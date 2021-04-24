The Boys Team Honors The Greatness That Is Jack Quaid On His Birthday

If there was any day to take a right-proper break from the dog-eat-dog world of covering production on the third season of Amazon Prime's The Boys, it's April 24, 2021. And why, you ask? Because that would be the day that we celebrate the greatness that is Jack Quaid, our very own Hughie Campbell… our Ensign Boimler… a possible next Scream victim… and resident expert in raccoon's nocturnal sexual activities. Well, the birthday wishes have already started coming in after than a speedboat through a whale, as Karl Urban, Erin Moriarty, and Laz Alonso checked in via Instagram (with Antony Starr and Nathan Mitchell checking in via Instagram Stories- with even more posting as we write this).

Here's a look at Urban, Moriarty, and Alonso's Instagram posts from earlier today- though we're not quite sure Urban understands which "sweet, kindhearted, handsome and incredibly talented young man" he's supposed to be celebrating today:

Showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke and Craig Rosenberg (director of S03E01 "Payback") are also working on a pilot (expected to get a series order soon) for a spinoff series based on a Vought-sponsored college for the best of the best supes-wise. Though still in development with casting underway (see below), Kripke had some details to offer during an interview with THR. First, Kripke wants fans to know that the series isn't the result of Amazon looking to milk the franchise for all it's worth: this was the team's idea. "First, it didn't come from Amazon telling us, 'Hey, you're a hit, you must do a lot more of the same.' It came from me, [The Boys EPs] Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Craig Rosenberg just talking. We stumbled on to this corner of the universe that we really loved and we took it to them," Kripke explained.

As for the concept of the series (which strikes us as a cross between medical school students finding out where their residencies and college athletes getting drafted to pro teams), Kripke was able to elaborate on the different "supes perspective" viewers will have. 'It's a Vought-owned college where young kids with powers are trained as to how to be proper superheroes, all leading to an NBA-style draft at the end of the year. It's sort of like a college sports show meets Fame, because they also have to go to acting classes and marketing classes. It's going to be a very character-driven, hopefully incredibly realistic, college show," he explained.

Lizzie Broadway (The Rookie, Bones) and Jaz Sinclair (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Shane Paul McGhie (Deputy, Greenleaf), Aimee Carrero (Elena of Avalor, Young & Hungry), and Maddie Phillips (Teenage Bounty Hunters), and Reina Hardesty (Brockmire) have been cast as young Supes attending America's only college exclusively for those with special powers (run by Vought International, of course). The series will explore the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test- competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television are set to produce, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and NightSky Productions. Rosenberg will pen the pilot and serve as executive producer/showrunner on The Boys spinoff as part of his overall deal with Sony Pictures TV. The Boys developer/executive producer Kripke and fellow EPs, Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty; and Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter also executive produce