Posted in: Amazon Studios, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: opinion, prime video, the boys, trump

The Boys: Vought Fresh Farms Promising "No Woke Yolks" in Trump Dig

In Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys universe, Vought Fresh Farms found a way to "lower" the cost of eggs to "only" $19.99 per dozen.

Well, at least someone knows how to lower the price of eggs. Actually, scratch that. At least someone is taking the time to try to put a spin on $19.99 for a dozen eggs being reasonably priced. That's right! We're back with another look at how the lines between Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys and the real world have pretty much been wiped clean – and how the marketing team behind the hit streaming series is leaning hard on the political satire. For this go-around, Vought International is singing its own praises (shocking) over how Vought Fresh Farms now has a "historically new low price on our eggs by the dozen" – the number we hit you with above. Why? Because Vought would like you to believe that it "knows and cares about how much patriots are paying for groceries" – and they guarantee "no woke yolks." And who better to have as the face of all that whiteness than Misty Tucker Gray, aka Firecracker (Valorie Curry), bringing in her klans of fans?

Here's a look at the latest "breaking news" (Vought's terms for carefully crafted propaganda) on the eggs front – while the price of eggs still remains high in our world – despite Trump's best efforts at enacting things that have absolutely nothing to do with reducing the price of eggs because "eggs" wasn't a priority in that Project 2025 manifesto:

Vought knows and cares about how much patriots are paying for groceries. That's why Vought Fresh Farms is proud to announce a historically new low price on our eggs by the dozen. No woke yolks guaranteed! pic.twitter.com/yn1rSSAJsB — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) February 1, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Eric Kripke on The Boys Being "Political Show" Now

During an interview with Forbes from earlier this month, Kripke discussed how the streaming series has leaned into being a political show and how current events impact the season's writing (but not the show's endgame). "Look, I think 'The Boys' probably, for better or worse, is a political show at this point. I think season four was political. I think the world has sort of grown to resemble the show more and more in a way that's not great. And so, we just sort of lean into it. I mean, the show is about why and how you should question your leaders. You should question anyone who stands in front of you. You should question anyone who is pitching you simple answers to complicated problems and who is saying that they're the only ones who can save you – like those are dangerous people. Obviously, we're not shy about saying that, but I take a little bit of pride in that for our bananas superhero show, we're one of the most current shows on TV in terms of like reflecting exactly what's happening in the world at this moment, and that's great. It's amazing for a superhero show to be doing that. So, I'm really proud that we pulled that off," Kripke shared, noting that over the seasons, the writers began to embrace how the series and real life were reflecting one another.

After noting that not all of the scripts were written at the time of the interview last month, Kripke shared how current events routinely impact the scripts as they evolve from first draft to filming-approved. "I mean, look – things adjust all the time. That happened in season one when like the 'Me Too' movement broke in the middle of the season, and we had to go back and rethink a lot of things. So, we're sort of used to this organic movement of the scripts always transforming a little bit, based on what's happening in the world. So, that doesn't really scare us. That's pretty par for the course. You're always rewriting these things right up until the day before they shoot and, sometimes, the day they shoot. So, we're used to changing things as the world changes – but yes, we definitely adjust scripts as new events come to light," the showrunner explained.

But in terms of where the series and characters are heading during their final run, Kripke adds that the "big picture" endgame plans don't change. "We have, in terms of the big picture of the story, like it stays the same. I mean, especially in the final season when every character has to reach their climax – like we've had those in our back pocket for a while and this season is mostly just figuring out how to get there, you know? So, it's more like the stuff that the characters talk about that's happening in society, and some of the joke targets we're taking, and some of that stuff changes, but the main bones of it stay pretty similar."

Eric Kripke "Working Hard to Not Sell Out"

"We're gonna look at the chips we have on the table right now. I live in absolute terror of becoming the thing we've been satirizing for five years," Kripke shared during a recent conversation with Collider, explaining why he continues to be cautious about expanding the show's universe too much, too soon. "The thing about 'The Boys' is that it's punk rock, and it hurts extra hard when punk rockers sell out. I'm really working hard to not sell out. We do these shows because we really care about them and we're passionate about them, and they can tell fresh stories that we can't tell in 'The Boys' and not just be about rapid expansion but be very careful and mindful about the choices we're making and being able to defend why we're making them. I worry about that every single day," he added. "I just want people to say, maybe it's for them, and maybe it isn't for them, but gotta hand it to them, they maintain a consistent level of quality."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!