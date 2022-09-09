The Boys: Vought Looking to Upgrade Godolkin University for Gen V?

Godolkin University first hit our radar during one of those Vought News Network (VNN) "Seven on 7" segments with anchor Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison), an institution of "higher learning" meant to train & prepare the next generation of supes before they begin patrolling or get unleashed upon our streets (depending on your perspective). And now that we know Amazon and Showrunner & EP Eric Kripke have The Boys spinoff, Gen V, on the way, the latest post from Vought makes a lot more sense. From showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, the spinoff is set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International, of course). The self-described R-rated series will explore the lives of hormonal, competitive supes as they put their physical, sexual & moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. And in the following images released by Vought (yes, we're walking a weird meta/real-world line here), we're getting a look at how the university's student union and dorm rooms are being shaped up.

And here's the original tweet, which also included Vought making a pitch to donors to remind them that their fall donations are due soon (because they couldn't afford to fix it, right?): "At Godolkin University, we aim to provide a comfortable environment for a new generation of heroes to learn what they're made of. That's why we're redesigning the student union and dorm rooms via generous contributions from donors. Be sure to schedule your fall donation today!"

Amazon's "The Boys" spinoff Gen V stars Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Shelley Conn, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. Now here's a look back to July, when the cast checked in via social media:

Allow us to introduce ya to GEN V, The Boys college spinoff in the works with this brilliant bunch. pic.twitter.com/OOKjjqb87y — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) July 15, 2022

"This set is really fun, and there's just a loosey-goosey comedy. It's kind of like 'Euphoria' meets superheroes, I guess," Schwarzenegger (who originally auditioned for the role of Homelander, the role Antony Starr now holds) revealed during the Just for Variety podcast. And as for how much The Staircase actor knew heading into the project? "I honestly didn't know anything. I can say that because it's true. It's not like I chose not to read something. They are so secretive about what the heck happens in this show," he explained. But considering this is The Boys we're talking about, Schwarzenegger had some idea of what to expect: "It's 'The Boys'! I know it's gonna be something f***ing crazy."

Though he's not involved with Gen V "at this point," Jack Quaid made it clear he's definitely interested during a recent interview with Variety. "I haven't really talked about that with anyone, but I'd love to be," he explained. And it was during his time filming the Lower Decks/Strange New Worlds crossover in Toronto that Quaid was able to get to know the cast. "I took them all out to brunch one day. I got to know a bunch of them. They're awesome. They're so talented. They're so cool. I can't wait for that show to come out. I wish them all the best. They're gonna knock it out of the park," he shared.

Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios are set to produce, with Fazekas and Butters serving as showrunners and executive producers. The Boys creator Kripke will executive produce via Kripke Enterprises along with The Boys executive producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver of Point Grey Pictures, Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, and Michaela Starr. Erica Rosbe and Zak Schwartz are co-executive producers. Loreli Alanís will serve as executive in charge on behalf of Point Grey Pictures.