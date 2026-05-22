Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: graphic novel, Kanmga-U, sholly fisch, wonder woman, Yancey Labat

Kanga-U Graduates To Tricks and Transformation In November 2026

Kanga-U graduates to Tricks And Transformation by Sholly Fisch and Yancey Labat in November 2026 from DC Comics

Article Summary Kanga-U: Tricks and Transformation by Sholly Fisch and Yancey Labat arrives from DC Comics on November 3, 2026.

The third Kanga-U book sends Jumpa and the Kanga Krew into a mystery involving stolen artifacts on Themyscira.

Tensions rise as Amazons and mythological creatures clash on Transformation Island after escaping the Greek Labyrinth.

Jumpa and her friends must overcome mistrust and division to uncover the true threat facing kangas, Amazons, and gods.

Following Kanga-U: Tests and Tournaments and the just-published Kanga-U: Lost in a Labyrinth, the third book, Kanga-U: Tricks and Transformation, starring Wonder Woman's pet side-kick Kanga by Sholly Fisch and Yancey Labat, is scheduled for November 2026.

Kanga-U: Tricks and Transformation

Written by Sholly Fisch with art and cover by Yancey Labat

Can Jumpa and her friends learn to trust each other, and themselves, to unravel the mystery? Mythological menaces? Trouble between friends? And a mysterious threat to the Amazons, the kangas, and even the Greek gods? Having escaped the infamous Labyrinth with some monster friends in tow, the Kanga Krew and the Amazons have temporarily settled the dangerous creatures on Transformation Island. But Themyscira is divided over what to do next with their recently acquired neighbors. As tension fills the air, the stage is set for kanga-monium…and that's exactly what erupts when a series of mystical artifacts go missing from Themyscira. The Amazons are sure the new arrivals are to blame, while the creatures protest their innocence. But fewer and fewer of the Amazons believe them. Even the kangas are divided—especially when one of the Amazons is attacked… Who is really behind it all? Can Jumpa and her friends learn to trust each other, and themselves, to unravel the mystery?

$12.99 US | 144 pages | 5 1/2" x 8" | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799513278

ON SALE 11/3/26

Kanga-U: Lost in a Labyrinth by Sholly Fisch, Yancey Labat

Trapped in the legendary Greek Labyrinth, Jumpa and her friends will face some of mythology's most fearsome creatures—and discover several of its greatest magical treasures—as they struggle to find a way out. A few months have passed since Bonding Day, when the hardworking young kangas of Themyscira competed to be paired with their future Amazon partners, including Princess Diana—the only teenager living on the island. And it is time for the newest recruits to leap into the next steps of their training. Exploring in an isolated part of the woods on Themyscira, best friends Jumpa, Big Red, Goldie, Rooth, and Skippa discover an ancient, overgrown doorway in the side of a hill—and Skippa can't wait to jump inside to check it out. But when she doesn't come back out or even respond to her friends' shouts, the others follow, only to find themselves lost in the middle of the ancient Greek Labyrinth. And since the Greek gods built their maze as a prison, they're stuck inside with the savage Minotaur and a bevy of other mythological beasts too! Can our ganga kangas stop blaming Skippa—and each other—long enough to find a way out? Or will they be hopping around the Labyrinth's twisting pathways forever? Unfortunately, the greatest threat may come from the most unexpected source of all.

Trapped in the legendary Greek Labyrinth, Jumpa and her friends will face some of mythology's most fearsome creatures—and discover several of its greatest magical treasures—as they struggle to find a way out. A few months have passed since Bonding Day, when the hardworking young kangas of Themyscira competed to be paired with their future Amazon partners, including Princess Diana—the only teenager living on the island. And it is time for the newest recruits to leap into the next steps of their training. Exploring in an isolated part of the woods on Themyscira, best friends Jumpa, Big Red, Goldie, Rooth, and Skippa discover an ancient, overgrown doorway in the side of a hill—and Skippa can't wait to jump inside to check it out. But when she doesn't come back out or even respond to her friends' shouts, the others follow, only to find themselves lost in the middle of the ancient Greek Labyrinth. And since the Greek gods built their maze as a prison, they're stuck inside with the savage Minotaur and a bevy of other mythological beasts too! Can our ganga kangas stop blaming Skippa—and each other—long enough to find a way out? Or will they be hopping around the Labyrinth's twisting pathways forever? Unfortunately, the greatest threat may come from the most unexpected source of all. Kanga-U: Tests and Tournaments by Sholly Fisch, Yancey Labat

Is Jumpa ready to hop into action? Wonder Woman's home island of Themyscira holds many surprises…the most adorable having floppy ears and long tails! Kangas are companions and partners of the Amazons, beloved steeds and protectors of their bonded warriors. And on the island, a school exists to train the next generation of kangas for the many battles and challenges of the future. And it's finally here—Bonding Day, the long-awaited time when Amazons are matched up with newly trained kangas to make the perfect pairs. This special event only happens once every twenty years, but this Bonding Day is unlike any other because this is the year when Princess Diana—the only teenager on Themyscira—will choose a kanga for the first time. Jumpa has been training hard to compete in the Tournament of Kangas, where all the kangas get to show off what they can do. She knows that she has what it takes to match with the Princess. The only catch is her friends Skippa, Rooth, Goldie, and Big Red are all determined to do the same—and the competition is fierce. When Ares arrives on the island with a threat that forces the festivities to be cancelled, Jumpa must convince her friends to work together for the good of Themyscira, and to protect the Princess they admire.

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