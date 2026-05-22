Posted in: Comics, Manga, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Kingdom Hearts, mcm, punisher

Panini UK Manga Debuts & Marvel Exclusives, at MCM London Comic Con

Panini UK Manga Debuts. Marvel Exclusives with Spider-Man, Punisher, Star Wars, Kingdom Hearts, Jeff The Land Shark at MCM London Comic Con

I just ran a bunch of TikTok videos being led around some of the more fun merch, games, and pop culture booths at MCM London Comic Con, launching today. But a comic con is nothing without comics, so I also popped by Panini UK for their Marvel, Disney and manga lines, including Star Wars manga debuts for the show, a Kingdom Hearts English language manga debut and putting the first Punisher story in Amazing Spider-Man as if the trade paperback had actually been published by a seventies publisher… take a look and a listen!

And if you can't get to the show…

Marvel Classic Comics: Amazing Spider-Man: The Punisher Strikes by Gerry Conway, Ross Andru

A celebration of classic Spidey-action! Includes the incredible first appearance of The Punisher! Plus, the web-slinger is caught in Frank Castle's crosshairs again, as the Punisher returns! Also, Spidey joins forces with the Punisher to stop a terrorist group, the ruthless mercenary Hitman, and save J. Jonah Jameson! Lastly, the wall-crawler tangles with the Punisher as he plans to take down a drug lord. However, Castle has his suspicions over a certain young news photographer's connection with the webbed wonder! Collecting, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #129, 135, 174-175, 201-202 AND MATERIAL FROM AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (1964) #4

Kingdom Hearts Volume 4 by Shiro Amano

The saga comes to a close as Sora, Donald and Goofy are forced to choose between their duty and their friendship to each other. The evil truth becomes apparent as our heroes discover who is really behind Heartless and the Darkness. Each must follow their own heart if they are to succeed and defeat the growing Heartless menace. But the choice will not be an easy one.

The saga comes to a close as Sora, Donald and Goofy are forced to choose between their duty and their friendship to each other. The evil truth becomes apparent as our heroes discover who is really behind Heartless and the Darkness. Each must follow their own heart if they are to succeed and defeat the growing Heartless menace. But the choice will not be an easy one. Star Wars Jedi – Fallen Order by Mangado, Sideranch

Three rules to survive: Don't stand out, accept the past and trust only in the Force. Cal Kestis, a former Jedi Padawan, narrowly escaped the devastating purge of Order 66. Now on the run from the evil Empire's deadly Inquisitorius, Cal teams up with a former Jedi Knight and a cantankerous pilot in a quest to revive the Jedi Order. Can Cal unlock the secrets of the past before the Empire catches up with him?

Three rules to survive: Don't stand out, accept the past and trust only in the Force. Cal Kestis, a former Jedi Padawan, narrowly escaped the devastating purge of Order 66. Now on the run from the evil Empire's deadly Inquisitorius, Cal teams up with a former Jedi Knight and a cantankerous pilot in a quest to revive the Jedi Order. Can Cal unlock the secrets of the past before the Empire catches up with him? Star Wars Jedi – Fallen Order Vol. 2by Mangado, Sideranch

The multi-volume manga adaptation of the best-selling Star Wars video game continues! Cal Kestis, a former Jedi Padawan, narrowly escaped the devastating purge of Order 66. Now on the run from the evil Empire's deadly Inquisitorius, Cal teams up with a former Jedi Knight and a cantankerous pilot in a quest to find a Jedi Holocron that could hold the key to reviving the Jedi Order. In this next volume, their desperate quest becomes even more dangerous as they explore strange new planets and cross paths with a legion of even more deadly enemies!

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