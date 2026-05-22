Posted in: Comics, Dynamite, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Ben 10, daredevil, forbidden planet, Gerald McMurray, lee garbett, mcm

MCM London Comic Con Daredevil & Ben 10 Exclusives At Forbidden Planet

MCM London Comic Con's Daredevil #1 and Ben 10 #1 Exclusives at the Forbidden Planet booth, if they still have them, as Lee Garbett signing

Article Summary Forbidden Planet debuts MCM London Comic Con exclusives: Daredevil #1 and Ben 10 #1, with limited copies at the booth.

Lee Garbett signs the Forbidden Planet Daredevil #1 exclusive at MCM London Comic Con alongside the retailer’s show push.

TikTok walkarounds spotlight Forbidden Planet’s MCM London Comic Con setup, featuring Ben 10 and Daredevil exclusives.

Becky Cloonan, Declan Shalvey, and Lee Garbett are spotted at MCM London Comic Con during the Forbidden Planet visit.

More comic books at MCM London Comic Con from earlier. Previously, I ran a bunch of TikTok videos being led around pop culture booths. But I also broke cover and talked to comics publishers and retailers. I popped by Panini UK for their Marvel and manga, as well as Rebellion for Complete Alan Moore, Silver and Rex Power. And Forbidden Planet has a strong presence at the show, debuting their exclusive Ben 10 #1 cover and Daredevil #1 cover by Lee Garbett…

… and Lee Garbett is signing copies at the show, and I bumped into him with Becky Cloonan and Declan Shalvey along the way, and made sure everyone was okay after last night…

Daredevil #1 by Stephanie Phillips, Lee Garbett

YOU CAN BURY THE BODIES, BUT NEVER THE GHOSTS! Hell's Kitchen is full of secrets – but no secret stays buried for long! As a fearsome new super villain named OMEN has targeted MATT MURDOCK, it will be his alter-ego DAREDEVIL who takes the hits! BUT BEWARE! This mysterious new player isn't all that they appear – a secret Daredevil will have to learn quickly as he scrambles to settle into a life and status-quo we've NEVER SEEN HIM IN BEFORE! Look alive, Marvelites, an all-new and unprecedented era of DAREDEVIL starts right here!

YOU CAN BURY THE BODIES, BUT NEVER THE GHOSTS! Hell's Kitchen is full of secrets – but no secret stays buried for long! As a fearsome new super villain named OMEN has targeted MATT MURDOCK, it will be his alter-ego DAREDEVIL who takes the hits! BUT BEWARE! This mysterious new player isn't all that they appear – a secret Daredevil will have to learn quickly as he scrambles to settle into a life and status-quo we've NEVER SEEN HIM IN BEFORE! Look alive, Marvelites, an all-new and unprecedented era of DAREDEVIL starts right here! Ben 10 #1 by Joe Casey, Robert Carey

A fresh take on a 21st Century classic! Fan favorite BEN 10 returns in an all-new series that will appeal to longtime fans and new readers alike. When a mysterious meteor crashes to Earth, 10-year-old Ben Tennyson discovers the Omnitrix, a high-tech alien gauntlet of incredible power and potential. With this device on his wrist, Ben has the power to transform into incredible alien forms. But can he control this power? If the story sounds familiar, think again! This is the modern, definitive take on Ben 10 from the team that created him – Man of Action – kicking off with writer Joe Casey, joined by amazing artist Robert Carey.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!