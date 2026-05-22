Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Aquamanateam, Aquamanatee, Ben Clanton, Cassandra Federman

Aquamanatee Gets Its Sequel, Aquamanateam from DC Comics

Aquamanatee gets its sequel, Aquamanateam by Ben Clanton and Cassandra Federman from DC Comics in October 2026

Article Summary Aquamanatee gets a sequel this October as Aquamanateam: More Than a Dream reunites Ben Clanton and Cassandra Federman.

DC Comics brings back Marlow the super-powered manatee, whose sleepy charm and heroic toots made Aquamanatee a hit.

In Aquamanateam, Marlow and Goldie face Aquaman’s former sidekicks, testing teamwork beyond even super toots.

Aquamanatee fans can expect another all-ages DC graphic novel adventure, with Aquaman, laughs, and ocean-sized fun.

Aquamanatee by Ben Clanton and Cassandra Federman, intended for very young readers, encountering an anthropomorphic version of Aquaman, was a smash hit for DC Comics since it was published last year. And now it's getting a fast sequel with a larger cast as Aquamanateam: More Than a Dream from the same creative team, in October 2026.

Aquamanateam: More Than a Dream

Written by Ben Clanton with art and cover by Cassandra Federman

Can One Sleepy, Snack-Loving, Super-Powered Manatee Save the Seas…Again? Marlow the manatee still sleeps a lot, eats a lot, and toots a lot, but now he's super-powered! That's right, his super smelly toots have even saved the day! Ever since venturing out of his safe saltwater bay with his bestie, Goldie the goldfish, and his favorite superhero Aquaman, Marlow has needed to put his new powers to the test. But when Aquaman's former sidekicks return seeking revenge, Marlow and Goldie will be faced with a challenge even super toots might not be able solve. Ben Clanton, the creator of the blockbuster graphic novel series Narwhal and Jelly, returns with artist Cassandra Federman for even more fishy fun that is sure to make a splash! $12.99 US | 72 pages | 6" x 8 1/4" | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799506713 ON SALE 10/6/26.

Aquamanatee by Ben Clanton, Cassandra Federman

Calling all fans of Narwhal and Jelly, there's a new adventurous sea creature you gotta meet! From New York Times bestselling author, Ben Clanton comes AQUAMANATEE! Marlow the manatee isn't exactly superhero material. He sleeps a lot, eats a lot, toots a lot, and has never ventured out of his safe saltwater bay. And yet the sweet bumbling Marlow dreams of adventure, of derring-do, and of making a difference. He dreams of being a hero like Aquaman, of whom Marlow is a mega fan! But when a series of impossible events leads to Marlow having superpowers and not only meeting his hero but getting to team up with Aquaman himself…suddenly Marlow isn't so sure he's ready for his dreams to come true. Could an awkward blundering super-powered manatee be the best man-atee for the job? Find out in AQUAMANATEE, from the creator of the blockbuster graphic novel series, Narwhal and Jelly, and with utterly charming artwork by Cassandra Federman! Ben Clanton brings his delightful sensibilities for early readers to the DC Universe in this adorable graphic novel for readers 5-7

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