Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Berat Pekmezci, Bruce Wayne: Not Super, graphic novel, Stuart Gibbs, ya

Bruce Wayne: Not Super Gets A Sequel By Stuart Gibbs & Berat Pekmezci

Bruce Wayne: Not Super: The Bat-Catastrophe by Stuart Gibbs and Berat Pekmezci is the sequel to 2023's Bruce Wayne: Not Super

Article Summary Bruce Wayne: Not Super: The Bat-Catastrophe is the 2026 sequel to Stuart Gibbs and Berat Pekmezci’s 2023 hit.

Thirteen-year-old Bruce juggles school, secret vigilante life, and Selina Kyle’s crush on Batman instead of him.

Jack Napier, Bane, and Hugo Strange target Gotham City Bank, pushing Bruce to prove he can protect Gotham.

The original Bruce Wayne: Not Super introduced powerless Bruce at a school of supers, facing Jack Napier and Bane.

Bruce Wayne: Not Super: The Bat-Catastrophe by Stuart Gibbs and Berat Pekmezci is the sequel to 2023's Bruce Wayne: Not Super by the same team. And it's out from DC Comics in September 2026… as a thirteen-year-old Bruce Wayne is trying to be the first Batman… who Selina Kyle now has a crush on.

Bruce Wayne: Not Super: The Bat-Catastrophe

Written by Stuart Gibbs with art and cover by Berat Pekmezci

Being a secret vigilante isn't easy. And trying to catch a villain in the act of villainy while trying to learn the ropes of the superhero thing has 13-year-old Bruce Wayne exhausted and struggling at school. Although he is far more frustrated by the fact that Selina Kyle has a crush on Batman—but not him. When Jack Napier and his hulking sidekick Bane are recruited by Hugo Strange for a high-stakes heist at Gotham City Bank, Bruce will get a second chance to prove he has what it takes to defend the streets of Gotham. But Bruce gets more than he bargained for when he catches Selina helping Jack. Coming from a school full of heroes and villains, he should have known she would be more than she seems! And now Bruce will have to find a way to stop them all before they can accomplish their plan. New York Times bestselling author Stuart Gibbs (Spy School) brings his signature wit and heart to the second installment of Bruce Wayne: Not Super — a laugh-out-loud, lesson-packed adventure perfect for middle grade readers who love heroes with humor. Join New York Times bestselling writer Stuart Gibbs and artist Berat Pekmezci for a brand-new adventure full of hilarity and hijinks! $12.99 US | 160 pages | 5 1/2" x 8" | Softcover | ISBN: 9781779528667 ON SALE 9/1/26

Bruce Wayne: Not Super by Stuart Gibbs, Berat Pekmezci, 2023

13-year-old Bruce Wayne attends an exclusive prep school for the gifted. But in this case, "gifted" means kids with super-powers. Bruce is suddenly the least special person in his world–and must learn to work with the talents he does have. Selection, 2023 Best Graphic Novels for Children Reading List – ALA Graphic Novels and Comics Roundtable. It's hard enough being in middle school, but it's even worse when you're the only kid at your school who doesn't have super-powers. That's the case for poor Bruce Wayne at the Gotham Preparatory School for the Really, Really, Really Gifted, where the struggles of being un-powered are made worse by the presence of so many exceptionally gifted students. He doesn't stand a chance of winning a race against the future Flash, or a swim meet against the future Aquaman, and he always gets picked last for dodgeball. And when it comes to winning the attention of the most popular girls at school—Diana Prince and Selina Kyle–he figures he stands no chance at all. Bruce does have a goal though: he wants to make a difference in the world. But how can he do that when he doesn't have any powers? While the Future-Supers are currently content to simply use their gifts to glide through school and court popularity, Bruce struggles to figure out if he has any gifts at all — and if so, how to use them. His challenge comes when he discovers fellow student Jack Napier and his hired bully Bane shaking down lesser-powered students for money, including that hapless kid Dick Grayson. Someone must stand up to them and somehow, it's going to be Bruce!

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